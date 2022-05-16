EVERCLEAR WITH FASTBALL & THE NIXONS Announced At Patchogue Theatre

In conjunction with The Bowery Presents, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents acclaimed '90s alternative rock band Everclear's 30th Anniversary Tour with special guests Fastball and The Nixons on Thursday, July 21 at 8:00PM.

Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $50 - $70 plus fees with VIP Package options and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Everclear, led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has officially announced the details for the reissue release of their 1993 full-length debut album, World Of Noise. Due out Friday, June 10th, the World Of Noise - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will mark the first time the currently out-of-print album will be available on all digital music streaming platforms.

The fully remastered edition features all 12 original tracks plus 6 bonus songs including the previously unreleased "Drunk Again" and an unreleased remix of "Nervous & Weird." World Of Noise - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also be available on vinyl later this year.

Everclear has also released a special commemorative anniversary video, "Everclear - 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective," hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield. PRESS HERE to watch.

To celebrate 30 years as a band, Everclear - Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) - is heading out on a 25+ date North American 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons. The setlist for this year's tour will run the gamut of Everclear's longstanding career including songs from World Of Noise, B-sides, fan favorites and all the hits.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," "I Will Buy You A New Life," "Wonderful" and "Everything To Everyone," as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular '90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he'd moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear demos, the Nervous & Weird EP (1993), and ultimately the World Of Noise LP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records. The original 1993 release of World Of Noise, paired with the band's significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995's platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit "Santa Monica," Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.

Fastball's lead-off single "The Way" proved to be a meteoric hit, topping the American rock charts for seven weeks while enjoying crossover success as a pop single. Their album All the Pain Money Can Buy went platinum within six months of its release, earning two Grammy nominations along the way.

The Nixons had three hit songs, "Sister", "Happy Song" and "Wire," upon the release of their first record, Foma. They ecured the spotlight with a top five radio hit and crossed over into the Hot 100 pop billboard songs. The Nixons original line-up reunited in 2018 with back to back tour dates across the globe and gripping new music.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1122011?performanceId=11071387.