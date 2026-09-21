Drummer Jason Kruk to Celebrate BEYOND THE VEIL CD at Ken's Jazz Attic

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Drummer Jason Kruk will celebrate his new CD, Beyond the Veil, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7–10 p.m. at Ken's Jazz Attic. Kruk will be joined by Oz Noy on guitar, Alex Smith on keyboards, Sean Nowell on saxophone, and Dave Edwards on bass.

Beyond the Veil, released May 1, 2026, on SunGoose Records, features a dozen of Kruk's original fusion compositions. Kruk is joined on the album by guitarists Wayne Krantz, Adam Rogers, and Bob Lanzetti; bassists Fima Ephron and Michael League; pianist Art Hirahara; and tenor saxophonist Brian Donohoe. All compositions and arrangements are by Kruk.

The album's tracklist includes "Ascension," "Awakening," "The Lion," "The Ox," "The Eagle," "The Man," "Dad," "Water," "Wind," "Earth," "Fire," and "Creation."

In his career, Kruk has played drums with numerous jazz, fusion, funk, and rock groups. His previous album, Leaving Saturn, showcased him as both a drummer and a composer, combining infectious grooves with wide-ranging musical influences.

Beyond the Veil builds upon Leaving Saturn, with music ranging from intense and energetic to introspective and spiritual. A pattern played by Hirahara launches the album's opening selection, "Ascension," which features piano and tenor saxophone solos. "Awakening" features a drum groove, funky bass, and guitar solo, while "The Lion" incorporates avant-fusion elements and features guitarist Adam Rogers. "The Ox" combines a strong melody and infectious rhythms with keyboard and tenor saxophone improvisations.

"The Eagle" features changing grooves and tempos, while "The Man" is driven by a menacing strut and guitar from Krantz. "Dad" shifts into a jazz ballad with interplay between guitar and bass. "Water" begins with quiet playing by Donohoe before developing into a more intense exploration, and "Wind" features a building melody and rhythmic unisons. The album concludes with "Earth," "Fire," and "Creation."

Kruk earned a master's degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas and is based in New York. He has toured throughout Europe and North America and has worked with musicians including Michael League, Bob Lanzetti, Mike "Maz" Maher, Jay Jennings, Tom Luer, Sean Nowell, Linda Oh, Pascal Le Boeuf, Remy Le Boeuf, Jeff Eckels, Ken Peplowski, Kim Richmond, and Kelly Sill.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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