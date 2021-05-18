Douglas Carter Beane Pens and Directs New Book For BABES IN ARMS as Part of Forestburgh Playhouse's Season

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, proudly announces its Diamond Anniversary Season of musicals and plays, along with a summer series of outdoor concerts in compliance with local social distancing measures.

Last summer, Forestburgh prepared a safe, socially distanced Forestburgh Under the Stars concert series and will use those practices for the 2021 season. All audience members will be required to wear masks until further notice. Forestburgh's safety policies are available on the company's website at https://www.fbplayhouse.org/policies.

"After such a challenging year, it is thrilling to announce our Diamond Anniversary Season! This summer is only possible thanks to the immense support of our patrons and friends," said Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp. "For decades, our nickname has been 'The Miracle of the Forest' and that nickname holds true. Once again, our campus will be filled with artists and patrons and live theatre. It is with gratitude and excitement that we announce such an exciting, safe and innovative season of theatre."

THE DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE

Celebrating 75 Years of Forestburgh Playhouse

July 6 - 11

Directed by Chaz Wolcott

Playhouse Mainstage

If these Barn walls could talk! For 75 years, talented artists have been creating fabulous theatre memories for Playhouse Patrons. It's time to celebrate the joy and zest of musical theatre in the Forestburgh Playhouse. In this originally conceived musical revue, audienced will be treated to some of the best songs and dances from Playhouse history. Our Resident Company will perform the hits of the Playhouse just for you! With amazing vocals and dazzling choreography, we will celebrate the legacy of the Forestburgh Playhouse together!

ALTAR BOYZ

July 13 - 25

Directed by Chaz Wolcott

Playhouse Mainstage

Altar Boyz is a foot-stomping, rafter-raising musical comedy about a fictitious Christian boy band on the last night of their national "Raise the Praise" tour. The Boyz are five all-singing, all-dancing heartthrobs from Ohio: Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham! With their tight harmonies and spectacular choreography, the Altar Boyz delight their audience. Performing a full set of music, the Boyz question their loyalty to each other and ask whether or not faith is really holding them together. In the end, they deliver a message of unity: "there is no star as bright as its constellation, no harmony in a single voice."

BEEHIVE

July 13-25

Directed by Valerie Wright

Tavern Stage

Beehive celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960's with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of Preacher Man," "Me and Bobby McGee" and so much more! Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, Beehive takes audiences down memory lane--you will be singing along and tapping your toes to this iconic music the entire time!

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

July 27 - August 8

Directed by Anthony C. Daniel

Playhouse Mainstage

Enter the world of distinguished and celebrated writing team Kander and Ebb. The World Goes 'Round is a stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony Award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this show title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. With hit songs from Chicago, Cabaret and more, The World Goes 'Round is a musical theatre treat for all audiences!

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

August 10 - 15

Directed by Banji Aborisade

Playhouse Mainstage

Happiness is great musical theatre! With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes is filled with fun, comedy and lots of heart. Prepare to be utterly charmed and fall in love again with Charlie Brown and his friends!

BUYER & CELLAR

August 17 - 22

The Tavern Stage

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar (Barbra Streisand!). One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

BABES IN ARMS

Featuring Book and Direction by

Douglas Carter Beane

August 24 - September 5

Playhouse Mainstage

Rodgers & Hart's Babes in Arms, with a fresh, witty and relevant script by acclaimed playwright, Douglas Carter Beane, is the quintessential 'Hey, kids, let's put on a show' musical, boasting one of the greatest scores ever written. With delightful production, numbers and classic Broadway tunes, Babes in Arms tells the story of a plucky group of young artists that want to produce and perform a musical...in a barn! What could be better for the Forestburgh Playhouse! A marvelous way to end our 75th Anniversary Mainstage Season!

Season Subscriptions available from $250 - $285. Single tickets are $45.

The previously announced Forestburgh Under the Stars kicks off with Broadway and Playhouse alum Morgan James on June 4, Broadway songstress Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot) on June 5, Grammy winner and Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) a Live in Concert Benefit for Forestburgh will on June 11, Drama Desk nominee Karen Mason (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) on June 12, popular music duo The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) with special guest Tamika Lawrence on June 18, Kyle Taylor Parker (Broadway's Kinky Boots) on June 19, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) & Graham Rowat (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) on June 25, Playhouse favorite Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway: Disney's Tarzan) accompanied by Mark Hartman on July 2, and Kathryn Allison (Broadway: Company) on July 3.

Tent seating and lawn seating will be available. Picnic baskets and refreshing cocktails are available for pre-order and an outdoor bar will be open during the events.

Forestburgh audiences in the garden will be comfortable seated in socially distanced locations under the tent or in lawn seating. All attendees will be able to relax and enjoy the magic of live entertainment and share the experience of a lifetime responsibly and safely.

Tickets for Forestburgh Under the Stars concerts with reserved seating are $75. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Elizabeth Stanley Live in Concert Benefit tickets are $150 and $125 at 8:00 p.m. To purchase tickets: Event selection (centerstageticketing.com)

All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. COVID vaccination required.

Most events will start at 7:30PM and last one hour, without intermission. Restrooms will be available for usage during the performance. A restroom attendant will be present to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. COVID vaccination required.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these outdoor delights-go to www.fbplayhouse.org or check out the events posted on the Forestburgh Playhouse Facebook Page!

Major sponsors of Forestburgh's 75th Season are Do Good Spirits, Forkin' Good Nuts and Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association.