Disney's THE LION KING at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre On Sale Monday, September 9

Disney Theatrical Productions, The Rochester Broadway Theatre League and Albert Nocciolino are thrilled to announce that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King go on sale to the public Monday, September 9. The Lion King will leap onto RBTL's Auditorium Theatre stage on Thursday, December 19 for a three-week engagement through Sunday, January 5.

Beginning at 10:00 am, tickets will be available via lionking.com, 866.870.2717 and the Auditorium Box Office. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 585.277.3325.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Auditorium Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its return to Rochester.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You