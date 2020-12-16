Denise Marsa Presents THE PASS

At 9 pm EST, on December 31st, 2020, Denise Marsa Productions in partnership with BMG Rights Management and the streaming platform, Musae, will present a performance of this autobiographical two Act play with a musical intermission, starring Denise Marsa and featuring Tracy Stark on piano and supporting vocals.

These vignettes of storytelling and music premiered in 2018 at the Playground Theater in London, England. Stateside, they have had one live airing to great reviews at Revelation Gallery, New York City. This show was pre-recorded at Revelation Gallery on a separate occasion.

Denise Marsa is possibly the most talented singer-songwriter you have never heard of. Her biggest hits featured her voice but not her name initially, "Lucky Stars" by Dean Friedman and "Helpless" by The Flirts. Her versatile songwriting has been recognized throughout her career with multiple publishing deals with Warner Bros, Warner/Chappell, and most recently, BMG Music, however throughout her decades-long career, her brushes with success have never quite been converted to fame and fortune.

Marsa sings her own compositions as she narrates her powerful tale of a life of struggle in the music industry. This is a mesmerizing tour de force from Marsa who has the courage to be authentically raw and vulnerable as she delves deep into introspection and surfaces with a piece of work that uplifts and inspires. Her sense of humor never allows her to drift into pathos, even when tackling difficult subjects such as sexuality and sexual harassment. "The Pass" is a must-see tale about perseverance and the human spirit. You will watch this and leave wondering, "Denise Marsa, why is she not a household name?"

For more information about Denise Marsa please visit: DeniseMarsaMusic.com and for tickets to watch the streaming event on 12.31.2020, please visit Tix.Musae.me/thepass. Tickets/donations: $5-$100 -15% of net ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.