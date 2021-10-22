Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents A BAND CALLED HONALEE

Cortland Repertory Theatre will present a tribute to the folk and folk/rock era with "A Band Called Honalee". This multi-talented and energetic trio of singers from New York City will perform on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Tickets are $36.00 for adults, with discounts for seniors 62 and up, students 22 and under, members of the military, and first responders,

Inspired by the music of Peter Paul and Mary, this modern-day trio believe that the melodies and messages of the 1960s are just as relevant today as when they were first sung - maybe even more so! Take a trip down memory lane with hits like Leaving on a Jet Plane, Blowing in the Wind, and Puff the Magic Dragon along with favorites from Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, Joan Baez, The Weavers and many others.

For CRT Downtown Fall concerts, facial masks are required unless eating or drinking. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test result for COVID taken within 72 hours of the performance start time before being allowed to enter the theatre. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes FDA CDC -authorized vaccination cards with matching photo ID, or the NYS Excelsior Pass. Patrons experiencing COVID-like symptoms must stay home. A new seating arrangement is in place comprised of groups of 4 people per "pod". There is no restriction on the number of tickets purchased (i.e. single tickets are available). Patrons should be aware that if their party is less than 4 people, other patrons may be seated in the "pod". Small tables will be placed in between each pair of seats for refreshments.

To order tickets, visit www.cortlandrep.org for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 800-427-6160 or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 - 4:00, Monday - Friday.