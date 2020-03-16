Cortland Repertory Theatre Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Due to the state of emergency declared in Cortland County and the coronavirus concerns, the following events at CRT Downtown have been postponed or cancelled.

1. Trivia Night, Thursday, March 19 - cancelled.

2. Mystery Dinner Theatre, Friday and Saturday, March 20 & 21 - postponed, date TBA.

3. "How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor" - Friday, March 27 - postponed, date TBA.

4. Comedian Tim Walkoe - Saturday, March 28 - postponed, date TBA.

Individuals who have purchased tickets for any of the postponed events have four options.

Purchased tickets can be:

1) Turned in as a donation to CRT.

2) Held by CRT for the re-scheduled date of the same show.

3) Exchanged for another CRT downtown show.

4) Fully refunded.

Call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160, Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00 to arrange an exchange or refund. Watch CRT's website at http://cortlandrep.org and Facebook page and Twitter for any news for additional postponements for upcoming April shows.





