Composers Concordance to Present Pianist Adam Holzman

On November 18th at 8:00pm, Composers Concordance will present pianist Adam Holzman, performing his original piano music, as well as compositions by his renowned colleagues.

Starting in the late 1980s, Adam was Miles Davis' keyboardist and music director. Named byKeyboard magazine as one of the top 10 players in the world, Holzman has also worked with Chaka Khan, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington, Jr, and Kelvin Bell, as well as his own groups.

Special guests on the concert include tenor saxophonist Jay Rodriguez, Gene Pritsker, andJane Getter on guitars.

The composers featured will be Adam Holzman, Jane Getter, Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Jay Rodriguez, and Chick Corea.

All attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.