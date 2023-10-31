The performance is on November 29.
Composers Concordance hosts 'Art of the Art Song' on November 29. Soprano Ljiljana Winkler joins CompCord Ensemble in a performance of 21st Century Art Songs.
The event is at DROM, 85 Ave A, NYC.
Composers:
Aaron Alter, Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Seth Boustead,
Vicky Cheng, Dan Cooper, Melanie Mitrano,
Amy X Neuburg, Gene Pritsker, Emiliano Revert,
Marina Vesic, Joseph Waters
Performers:
Ljiljana Winkler - soprano
CompCord Ensemble:
Peter Oswald - trumpet
Dennis Brandner - tenor saxophone
Jai Jeffryes - piano
Troy Rinker, Jr. - contrabass
Lee Jeffryes - drums
Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.
