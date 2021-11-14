Cider Mill Stage Brings You 'Plaid Tidings' This Holiday Season

BLAST Presents: "Plaid Tidings" by Stuart Ross

Nov 19th thru the 28th. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and you won't be a Stranger in Paradise when you join Jinx, Frankie Sparky and Smudge the boys from Forever Plaid as they stop by and offer all some Plaid Tidings

The singing group of high-spirited boys, Forever Plaid, are transported back from the ethereal cosmos to stage a nostalgic holiday extravaganza here on Earth. Join Frankie (Jacob Donlin), Sparky (Matthew Beach), Jinx (Adam Ackerman), and Smudge (Atticus Fauci) as they plaid-erize some of your favorite Christmas music. Plaid Tidings by Stuart Ross is one holiday treat that is truly heaven-sent.

BLAST: Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier presents this heartwarming holiday hit at the Cider Mill Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 19th - 21st and 26th-28th. This special holiday edition of Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid is directed by the incomparable duo of Jan and Shannon DeAngelo.

All shows are at the Cider Mill Stage, 2 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY. Shows begin 7:30pm and tickets are only $25.

To reserve your seat visit cidermillstage.com or call the box office at 607-321-9630.