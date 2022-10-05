Cast Announced For YES! The Musical Concert

The Concert will feature Julianne Reynolds (Lyric Theatre; BA, OCU), Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie (White Christmas, National Tour; Mary Poppins, Lyric Theatre), Kelsey Griswold (BFA OCU; TV: Netflix, Amazon, Lifetime), Angeli Peña (BFA Senior, OCU; In the Heights, Avenue Q), Gabriella Rae Jimenez (BFA Senior, UCO; Rocky Horror, Grease Lyric Theatre), Caleb Barnett (Kinky Boots, Rocky Horror, Grease, Lyric Theatre).

In an art-meets-life moment, Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie, theatre veteran and owner of Found Love Bridal Consignment in Yukon, Oklahoma will play Linda, the overbearing mother with a secret: "There are so many competing agendas in planning a wedding, it's the perfect setting for a raucous musical comedy."

Kelsey Griswold, a former Miss Oklahoma and Director of Arts Education for the Poteet Theatre, is excited to see new work coming to Oklahoma City: "It really takes a lot of time and collaboration to develop new work, and it's great to see people recognizing the deep talent that we have right here in Oklahoma City."

Yes! the Musical is a new musical comedy from the Executive Producer of the TV series Say Yes to the Dress. It is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, with book and Lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music and lyrics by Garrett Kotecki. The concert is music directed by Drew Wutke.

Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201205®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevent%2F94561-yes-the-musical-in-concert-oklahoma-city?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 -- or visit ponyboyokc.com.

SUMMARY: After a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Ashley's family and friends rush to plan the wedding of their dreams. But with the wedding day here, the bride still hasn't picked a dress. Mom micromanages, bridesmaids get drunk, and family secrets spill out -- all while a local reporter tries to cover every twist and turn. With a score pulling from pop, rock, R&B and country, it's all leading up to a big, beautiful -- and expensive -- wedding! But will they say Yes? Yes! the Musical is a funny and emotional thrill ride about the joys and challenges of love -- and the power of saying Yes: to yourself, to life, and maybe even a dress.