Caramoor Presents Mark Morris Dance Group As Part Of 2026 Summer Season

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will present Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30pm in the iconic Venetian Theater, as part of Caramoor's 2026 Summer Season of over thirty performances between June 20 and August 2, 2026.

Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. The Summer Season immerses the entire estate in music, with concerts happening in five distinct settings – the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

Mark Morris Dance Group last performed at Caramoor in 2024, and returns with a program showcasing its signature blend of wit, grace, and profound musicality. MMDG has been hailed as "the preeminent modern dance organization of our time" by none other than Yo-Yo Ma. Morris, celebrated as the most musical of living choreographers, treats audiences to a feast for eyes and ears. This performance of thought-provoking repertory works set to American music by acclaimed composers of the 20th and 21st centuries captures the sheer joy and human authenticity that make this company an enduring treasure, and includes Three Preludes (1992, music by George Gershwin), Northwest (2025, music by John Luther Adams), Jenn and Spencer (2013, music by Henry Cowell), and Dancing Honeymoon (1998, music by Ethan Iverson) – all performed live by the Mark Morris Dance Group Music Ensemble.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00pm

Diane Moss Education Center at Caramoor

Come explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, stimulating and creative. Based on the award-winning Dance for PD method, this interactive, research-backed class is appropriate for anyone with PD, at all levels of ability and mobility. No dance experience is required. You'll explore elements of modern dance, ballet, creative movement, jazz, and social dancing in a non-pressured, social environment in which music energizes, enriches and empowers. Classes modeled after Dance for PD are available in more than 500 communities in 30 countries around the world. This class is open to anyone living with Parkinson's and their families, friends and care partners. The workshop will be led by David Leventhal, Program Director and Founding Teacher of Dance for PD. This program is presented in collaboration with Mark Morris Dance Group. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required.

About Mark Morris Dance Group

Celebrating 45 years of groundbreaking artistry, the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) continues to inspire, innovate, and connect through the power of dance. Founded in 1980, the company made its debut in New York City and quickly rose to prominence with a touring schedule that expanded across the U.S. and around the globe. In 1986, MMDG captivated national audiences with its first television appearance on PBS's Dance in America, and just two years later, it was named the national dance company of Belgium, enjoying a prestigious three-year residency at Brussels' Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie. Returning to the U.S. in 1991, MMDG solidified its reputation as one of the world's leading dance companies.

MMDG has a long and celebrated history of performing at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Since 1984, the company has performed at BAM for 37 seasons and continues to appear regularly. MMDG also has a 20-year legacy of performing at Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart and White Light Festivals and will soon be presenting its 3rd annual summer season at The Joyce. The company also maintains deep-rooted partnerships with major cultural institutions, including its West Coast home, Cal Performances in Berkeley, and its Midwest home at the Krannert Center at the University of Illinois.

MMDG's international acclaim includes two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Critics' Circle Dance Award for Best Foreign Dance Company, earned during its celebrated London seasons. True to founder Mark Morris's vision, the company has performed with live music at every show since the creation of the MMDG Music Ensemble in 1996. Collaborations with world-renowned artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Stephanie Blythe, and Ethan Iverson, as well as leading orchestras have become hallmarks of the company's performances.

MMDG also boasts a rich history of interdisciplinary collaborations with visual artists and designers including Robert Bordo, Howard Hodgkin, Adrianne Lobel, Allen Moyer, Isaac Mizrahi, and Martin Pakledinaz. Its film and television work includes Dido and Aeneas, Falling Down Stairs, and PBS's Great Performances broadcast of The Hard Nut, Mozart Dances and L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato.

Beyond the stage, MMDG is deeply committed to community engagement, offering inclusive arts and humanities programs at home and on tour. In 2001, the Mark Morris Dance Center opened in Brooklyn, NY to provide a home for the Dance Group and its Dance for PD program, subsidized rental space for local artists, and dance classes for students of all ages and abilities.

Dining at Caramoor

Caramoor's on-site dining options include Pre-Ordered Gourmet Picnics available for pick-up two hours prior to each mainstage concert, which can be pre-ordered until the Tuesday before the performance. The menu is prepared by local coffee and sandwich purveyor G.E. Brown with curated artisanal cheese boards from Second Mouse Cheese Shop. In addition, the Bravo Bar is open two hours before each performance, offering snacks and lemonade, iced tea, wine, cocktails, and buzz-free beverages as well as a rotating selection of offerings from local food creators including It Must Have Been the Bake, Bark and Brine BBQ, G.E. Brown, Pizza Girls, Walter's Hot Dogs, Second Mouse Cheese Shop, LMNOP, and Miss Mona Makes Ice Cream. Specific offerings are noted for each performance on Caramoor's website. For more information on Dining at Caramoor and to pre-order picnics, visit caramoor.org/visit-us/amenities.

For the food vendors that will be at this performance, visit the event page on Caramoor's website.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and our youngest listeners

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal Bravo Bar concessions stand, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

For Caramoor's complete schedule: caramoor.org/events

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

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