CRT Downtown Presents Comedian Ross Bennett In The NEW YORK COUNTRY Tour

On Friday, October 4, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown provides some much needed laughs for Central New York with the return of stand-up comedian Ross Bennett on his "New York 'Country'" comedy tour. Bennett was the first comic to appear at CRT Downtown shortly after the venue opened in 2015, when he received with a packed house and tremendous positive response. Bennett's comedy offers clean, politics-free, upstate New York humor for anyone who has said "I'm a New Yorker, but not from New York City".

Bennett has been called "a must-see for every comedy connoisseur". He began his career when he dropped out of West Point US Military Academy; "That was probably the greatest service I will ever do for my country," he says. For more than three decades, Bennett has been a high-powered performer making audiences laugh across New York, Los Angeles, and stops in between. He comes armed with an expressive delivery and real-life topics - from growing up in Buffalo with a Marine Colonel father, grade school snow days, disastrous golf games, catastrophic water-skiing outings and middle age medical procedures.

He performs regularly at top comedy clubs including the Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY, Comic Strip Live, and Caroline's on Broadway. His comedy album New York Country is available on iTunes, where it has become a top-selling comedy album. On television, Ross has been featured on all the major television networks, including The Late Show with David Letterman and regular appearances on Comedy Central's Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, where his incisive and topical humor endeared him to fans and fellow comedians alike.

Doors open at 7:00 PM with the show beginning at 7:30 PM; a beer/wine cash bar will be available. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available by calling 800-427-6160, visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, or online at www.cortlandrep.org.





