Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, FLYIN' WEST & More

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its 2022-2023 season.

See details below!

FLYIN' WEST by Pearl Cleage

August 25 - 28, 2022

GE Theatre at Proctors

432 State Street, Schenectady NY 12305

KNOCK ME A KISS by Charles Smith

October 28 - November 6, 2022

Lauren and Harold Iselin Studio at theREP

251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207

March 2 - 12, 2023

MainStage at theREP

251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207

HOODOO LOVE by Katori Hall

June 1 - 11, 2023

Lauren and Harold Iselin Studio at theREP

251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207

The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York was originally founded as Soul Rebel Performance Troupe in November 2009 by veteran actor Jean-Remy Monnay as a not-for-profit organization to foster understanding, appreciation and participation of the performing arts among communities of color. Headquartered in New York State's Capital Region, Black Theatre Troupe promotes performance and theatrical pieces by, and about, artists of color.