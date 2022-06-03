Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, FLYIN' WEST & More
The season will also feature Hoodoo Love by Katori Hall and more.
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its 2022-2023 season.
See details below!
FLYIN' WEST by Pearl Cleage
August 25 - 28, 2022
GE Theatre at Proctors
432 State Street, Schenectady NY 12305
KNOCK ME A KISS by Charles Smith
October 28 - November 6, 2022
Lauren and Harold Iselin Studio at theREP
251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG by Suzan-Lori Parks
March 2 - 12, 2023
MainStage at theREP
251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207
HOODOO LOVE by Katori Hall
June 1 - 11, 2023
Lauren and Harold Iselin Studio at theREP
251 N Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12207
The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York was originally founded as Soul Rebel Performance Troupe in November 2009 by veteran actor Jean-Remy Monnay as a not-for-profit organization to foster understanding, appreciation and participation of the performing arts among communities of color. Headquartered in New York State's Capital Region, Black Theatre Troupe promotes performance and theatrical pieces by, and about, artists of color.