Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Announces Plans To Kick Off Anniversary Weekend August 15th

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY has announced that Anniversary Weekend will kick off on Thursday, August 15th with an event inspired by the legacy of the greatest festival of all time.



The nonprofit cultural center, will once again present a free screening of the Warner Bros. Academy-Award winning documentary, Woodstock on the historic festival field inviting guests to celebrate the anniversary on the very same site where the festival took place fifty years ago. To add to the festivities, Woodstock alum, Arlo Guthrie, will perform prior to the film screening, fifty years to the day he appeared at the festival.



Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is excited to share its museum and historic site with music and history lovers of all ages for this once in a lifetime event. Chief Executive Officer, Darlene Fedun explained, "As guests experience the legendary performances featured in the film, it is our hope that they will also begin to feel and reflect on the humanity that may have surrounded them 50 years earlier."



To honor the spirit of sharing and caring, and give back to the community that grew out of the historic festival, both events will be free, and open to all ages. Registration will be required and guests must obtain a movie ticket in advance of the event. Tickets will be available beginning Monday, April 8that 10am. For more information visit bethelwoodscenter.org/filmonthefield.



A Season of Song & Celebration kicked off last Saturday, when The Museum reopened for the 2019 season, featuring the Special Exhibit We Are Golden - Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival and Aspirations for a Peaceful Future. This exhibit examines the festival and what the youth of 1969 wanted for the world, while placing it in the context of the positive societal impacts that followed, and seeks to provide inspiration for today's youth, while asking what they want their legacy to be.



Bethel Woods' Season of Song & Celebration promises a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site throughout the year to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about the events and programs planned throughout 2019, as well as additional details, and ticketing information please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org



A Season of Song & Celebration is funded in part by the New York State Department of Economic Development's I LOVE NY program under the New York State Regional Economic Development Council's Market NY initiative.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You