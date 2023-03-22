Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST

The call will be open until June 15, 2023, and will be presented in August at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.

The call is open to artists of all nationalities and countries, working individually or in groups. You can choose the category or categories in which you want to participate. Short films and plays have to creatively present any genre (drama, comedy, dance, thriller, etc.), some Frenzy episodes, and must explore and expose the human and emotional psyche. The call will be open until June 15, 2023, and will be presented in August at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109 in El Barrio, Manhattan, NY, and ONLINE.

The actress and CEO of BIP, Amneris Morales, emphasizes the importance of this festival: "Our objective with Frenzy Fest is to disseminate works of cinematographic and theatrical art focused on mental health and to promote attitudes of well-being and social change as well as disseminate the work of filmmakers and theater makers who want to have a voice and a platform to show their creative ideas".

BIP especially highlights the importance of different communities worldwide sharing this festival's limelight with their stories. That is why, in addition to presenting the Festival in the theater of El Barrio Artspace PS109, they will also be presented virtually on the BIP website.

In this way, both the minority communities of the city can see the work of other communities around the world to understand their social and psychological issues, as well as the virtual public from other countries will be able to understand the life of the diaspora in their respective countries. Short films must be between 10 to 20 minutes and plays for 30 to 40 minutes. All works must expose some frenzy episodes such as agitation, delirium, fury, and hysteria. Caused by the stress of life that anyone in extreme moments can experience or as a result of a psychotic condition.

To purchase your application and read more about the festival prizes for the winners, go to the BIP website and email it to: info@bip-nyc.com with the required attachments.

For more updates on Frenzy Festival 2023, follow @bipnyc on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.bip-nyc.com and sign up for the BIP newsletter. Deadline: June 15, 2023.




