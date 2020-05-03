BWW Feature: Redhouse Arts Center Expands Virtual Redhouse with their 2019 Production of ALMOST, MAINE

Laura Austin and John Bixler in the 2019 Redhouse Arts Center production of Almost, Maine.

Photo by Genevieve Fridley.

Like many other theaters all over the world the Redhouse Arts Center has unfortunately experienced many cancellations and rescheduling of shows that are a part of their 2020 season. To still support the theater and continue giving access to the arts, like other theaters the Redhouse has shifted to online programs under "Virtual Redhouse." Virtual Redhouse has expanded. Starting May 4th and running through May 17th the Redhouse is offering a chance for their virtual audiences to experience and view their 2019 production of the Off-Broadway hit Almost, Maine. This production entertained audiences at Redhouse in January and February for their 2019 season. The live stream is available for purchase at www.theredhouse.org and the cost, which includes all fees, is only $15. Once purchased you have 24 hours to view and enjoy the enchanting production as directed by the talented Steve Hayes who made his directorial debut with this production. The stellar cast features Laura Austin, Lilli Komurek, Alyssa Otoski-Keim, John Bixler, Basil Allen, and Derek Emerson Powell.

I know this time of year I love going to Redhouse in the heart of downtown Syracuse. After a long Winter of dealing with the snow, cold, and coats, going to the theater all dressed up and enjoying a nice dinner supporting a local restaurant before the show on a beautiful Spring day has to be one of my favorite things. Like many I am disappointed there have been so many cancellations and I can't attend live theater.

The theaters may be closed but that does not mean people running theaters have stopped working. They are all working hard to keep the theaters going so they can continue to provide quality theatrical experiences once the doors open again. In the mean time theater is still available for viewing on these creative virtual platforms like "Virtual Redhouse."

You won't be disappointed with Redhouse's 2019 production of Almost, Maine that is sweet, intimate, and thought-provoking as it follows several love stories in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. You will be treated to top notch performances by six versatile actors as they capture the experience of falling in an out of love. Click here to read my Broadway World review of the 2019 opening night performance of Almost, Maine at the Redhouse. So, make the purchase and enjoy a date night at the Redhouse in the comfort of your home as these intriguing love stories unfold beautifully right before your eyes.

For information on "Virtual Redhouse" at the Redhouse Arts Center click here.





