BWW Feature: Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents a Delightful Socially Distant Drive-thru Theatrical Experience of STORIES IN THE PARK

For two days only, snuggled in the beautiful Dwyer Memorial Park (the home of Cortland Repertory Theatre's Little York Pavilion) Cortland Repertory Theatre, SUNY Cortland Theatre Department, The Cortland Youth Bureau, and the Cortland Performing Arts Institute brings a delightful socially distant drive-thru theatrical experience with Stories in the Park. As you drive down the winding path in the safety and comfort of your car some favorite childhood stories come to life with elaborate costumes, energetic performers, and gorgeous scenic designs.

The unique theatrical event, which is a reverse parade and eye-spy experience was conceived and costumed by Mark Reynolds. It features character direction by Cynthia Halpin and Ben Wells. Scenes of various childhood stories came to life thanks to the detailed scenic design by Scott Holdredge, Simone Scalici, and Sam Sheehan. It also features an art installation by Crystal Lyon. The production was produced by Cortland Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. Plus, it features a stellar group of performers that light up the path with their smiles, passion, and pure joy to get the chance to perform in these odd times where so many theaters are dark.

The reverse parade gives the audience a glimpse of some favorite characters such as The Big Bad Wolf (Lydia Allen), Pinocchio (Calvan Moller), The Little Mermaid (Bridget Madden), Captain Hook (Jim Coon), Tinker Bell (Cassidy Halpin), Humpty Dumpty (Dylan Hart), Dr. Doolittle (Pat Leach), The Mad Hatter (Tom Fuchs), Rapunzel (Lily Barrett), and many more. Families even get to enjoy a fun game of "I Spy" as they spot and check off about 33 storybook characters and 15 Fancy Fruits hidden in the Storybook Forest. Families with elementary children will be delighted as their children's faces light up seeing their favorite fairy tales come to life. In my opinion young and old will enjoy this beautiful escape back to childhood.

Since so many performing companies had to cancel spring and summer performances due to the pandemic this concept of Stories in The Park is just what the theatrical community of performers, students, and audience members needed to lift their spirits. This was a pure delight to see and experience. Listening to various Disney songs on channel 94.3 on the car radio, seeing energetic performances, and watching my seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son faces light up as they saw Sleeping Beauty (Jillian Miller) and Captain Hook (Jim Coon) was priceless. That is exactly what Stories in the Park is, a priceless one-of-a-kind and much needed theatrical experience.

Stories in the Park presented by Cortland Repertory Theatre performances took place Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1-3 PM, 5-7 PM and Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1-3 PM, 5-7 PM at Dwyer Memorial Park at 6799 Little York Lake Rd, Preble, NY.

The suggested donation per vehicle is $5.00 at the gate for the family friendly and socially distant event.

For information on Cortland Repertory Theatre click here. For information on SUNY Cortland Musical Theatre Department click here. For information on The Cortland Youth Bureau click here. For information on the Cortland Performing Arts Institute click here.

