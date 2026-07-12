BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS To Be Presented By Shadowland Stages

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SHADOWLAND STAGES continues its 41st season with Neil Simon’s classic play, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS.

Part one of Neil Simon's autobiographical trilogy is a hilarious and heartwarming portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937, living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up. This bittersweet memoir evocatively captures the life of Eugene Jerome, coping with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother, Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche, her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters, and you have a recipe for hilarity, despite tough times and the looming threat of WWII.

The cast includes Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical - Off Broadway), Jordan Kaplan (American Conservatory Theater), Danny Meglio (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Julia Anne Cohen (The Sound of Music: Broadway National Tour), Harrison Zraly (Shadowland Stages’ The Reservoir), Thea Beth Strehlow (Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama), and Victoria Vogrincic (CenterStage). Brendan Burke (Artistic Director of Shadowland Stages) directs the production.

Performances will be running July 17th - August 9th, at the MAINSTAGE, 157 Canal Street at Shadowland Stages in downtown Ellenville. 157 Canal Street, in downtown Ellenville, NY. Regular performances run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. “Pay What You Can” preview performances are offered on the first Friday (7/17) at 8 PM and the first Saturday (7/18) at 2 PM

Tickets can be purchased online at shadowlandstages.org, by calling the box office at 845-647-5511, or in person starting two hours before showtime. Season subscribers save up to 25%, and groups of 10 or more receive substantial discounts. For group packages, contact the box office directly.

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