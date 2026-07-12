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BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS To Be Presented By Shadowland Stages

Performances run July 17th - August 9th.

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BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS To Be Presented By Shadowland Stages

SHADOWLAND STAGES continues its 41st season with Neil Simon’s classic play, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS.

Part one of Neil Simon's autobiographical trilogy is a hilarious and heartwarming portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937, living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up. This bittersweet memoir evocatively captures the life of Eugene Jerome, coping with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother, Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche, her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters, and you have a recipe for hilarity, despite tough times and the looming threat of WWII. 

The cast includes Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical - Off Broadway), Jordan Kaplan (American Conservatory Theater), Danny Meglio (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Julia Anne Cohen (The Sound of Music: Broadway National Tour), Harrison Zraly (Shadowland Stages’ The Reservoir), Thea Beth Strehlow (Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama), and Victoria Vogrincic (CenterStage). Brendan Burke (Artistic Director of Shadowland Stages) directs the production. 

Performances will be running July 17th - August 9th, at the MAINSTAGE, 157 Canal Street at Shadowland Stages in downtown Ellenville. 157 Canal Street, in downtown Ellenville, NY. Regular performances run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.  “Pay What You Can” preview performances are offered on the first Friday (7/17) at 8 PM and the first Saturday (7/18) at 2 PM 

Tickets can be purchased online at shadowlandstages.org, by calling the box office at 845-647-5511, or in person starting two hours before showtime. Season subscribers save up to 25%, and groups of 10 or more receive substantial discounts. For group packages, contact the box office directly. 

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