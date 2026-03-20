BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Proctors Theatre for One Night Only in April

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Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will be presented at Proctors in Schenectady for one night only, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday- Saturday 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting atproctors.org.

Featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded, “Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical” boasts an epic world class cast of singers, dancers, actors, accompanied by a dynamic eight-piece rock band.

“Bat Out Of Hell” became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell,” which contained the massive hit “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).” For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the “Bat Out of Hell” albums, including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),” “It's All Coming Back to Me,” and “Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad,” as well as the previously unreleased song “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.”

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first- sight obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”