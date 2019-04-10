Announcing Pink Floyd PINK FLOYD DARK SIDE OF THE WALL: THE CONCERT At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Wall: The Concert on Saturday, May 4 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $29-$69, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

This theatrical concert is brought to you by the creative team of "The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel" and "Rebel Rebel The Many Lives of David Bowie." Enter into the entrancing world of Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Wall featuring hits from Pink Floyd's repertoire including world famous songs from the iconic albums Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals & more.

Never experienced before, three powerful Broadway veterans Ryan Williams, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, and Leland Burnett embody the intense, sometimes incomprehensible reality of Syd Barrett and ultimately of Pink Floyd (originally portrayed by Bob Geldof in the film The Wall), brought to life by Roger Waters and David Gilmore's songs in this theatrical, dramatic concert. Backed by a full hard hitting rock band, with musical direction by John Clancy (Broadway Tony Nomination for Tina Fay's Mean Girls and Bono and The Edge's, Spider Man)

This concert takes you on a surreal journey through Pink Floyd's iconic catalogue with hits "Another Brick in The Wall," "Hey You," "Pigs, Money," "Comfortably Numb" and many more!

