Adirondack Theatre Presents SEQUENCE

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, announces the third show of the 2019 season, Sequence. The show runs July 23 - 27, 2019 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region, ATF is dedicated to new plays and musicals, the season runs June 14 - August 9, 2019 with all performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

In this edge-of-your-seat thriller, Time Magazine's "Luckiest Man Alive" has successfully bet double or nothing on the Super Bowl coin toss for 20 consecutive years. He's getting ready to risk $800 million on the 21st when a young woman claims to have figured out his mathematical secret. Meanwhile, a staggeringly unlucky man believes his 150 consecutive wrong test answers are proof of a higher power. When both are asked to confront the true meanings behind their run of "luck" - guessing right and wrong can have dire (and fatal) consequences. This mind-blowing, award-winning drama will leave you breathless, as it seeks to finally answer whether luck is coincidence, divine intervention, or if its built into our DNA.

Sequence stars Margaret Reed (TV: FX's The Americans, NBC's The Blacklist and ABC's Deception), Bob D'Haene (Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy), Doug Plaut (TV: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Daredevil, Vice Principals. Film: Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate), Turna Mete.

Sequence is the first production in ATF history to feature onstage seating. 16 seats will be onstage for an enhanced, close-up experience. Audience members sitting in these seats will not be "in the show" or interact with the performers. They are simply close-up seats.

The production team includes Scenic Design by Paul DePoo, Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy, Costume Design by Jolene Richardson, and Sound Design by Brandon Reed.

Sequence won a multitude of awards including the Alberta Playwriting Competition, Joanne Woodward/Paul Newman Award for Drama, Calgary Theatre Critics Award, Betty Mitchell Award and Gwen Pharis Ringwood Drama Prize. Additionally, it has placed as a finalist for STAGE (Scientists, Technologists, and Artists Generating Exploration) International Script Competition, Long-listed for James Tait Black Prize for Drama and was also shortlisted for New American Voices Competition.

Sequence is directed by Marshall Pailet (ATF: Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Loch Ness), who returns for his third consecutive year at ATF. Marshall is a director, writer and composer for musical theater, plays, animated films, and is the proud owner of a wildly untrained, but ultimately well-meaning terrier-mix. He directed, composed, and co-wrote the Off-Broadway musicals Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War (New York Times Critics' Pick) and the now internationally licensed Triassic Parq (Chance Theater '13; Ovation Award, Best Musical; Ovation Nom; Best Director). Other Theater: Claudio Quest (winner of six 2015 NYMF Awards for Excellence); Loch Ness (Chance Theater '15; Best Musical, OC Weekly); Shrek the Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals). Film: VeggieTales: Noah's Ark starring Wayne Brady (Original Songs). As Director Only: Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat (Adirondack Theater Festival); Wonderland (Atlantic Theater Company); Eudaemonia; Uncle Pirate; Stuck; The 49 Project; Thursday; With Kings in the Back; Bat Boy; Escape Artists; One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He is also on faculty at Molly College, Cap 21, and the Broadway Dreams Foundation. Graduate Yale University.

Arun Lakra's playwriting awards including the Betty Mitchell Award, the Calgary Theatre Critics Award, the Woodward Newman Drama Prize, the Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama, and the Alberta Playwriting Competition Grand Prize. Sequence was also shortlisted for the STAGE International Script Competition, where the judges included Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.

In the world of film, Arun's supernatural thriller feature film script, Voices, was a winner of the Praxis Screenplay Competition. This script was optioned, and received development funding from Telefilm Canada and Movie Central. His short film, Probability had its World Premiere at the 2016 Montreal World Film Festival - World Competition (Canada). Arun's animated music video, Must Sell Screenplay!, won the Best Music Video Award at the 2015 Toronto Independent Film Festival. Arun was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay for Probability, by the 2017 Alberta Film and Television Awards - The Rosies (and won for Best Screenwriter).

Tickets are $34-45 and are available at the Wood Theater Box Office, online at ATFestival.org or by calling (518) 480-4878. Many performances sell out, so ATF encourages individuals to purchase tickets in advance.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 23 - 27, along with a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance Wednesday July 24.





