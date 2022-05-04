2nd Gen partners with WBASNY, BAEC & The Twentieth Century Club For VOTER FRAUD, The Trial of Susan B. Anthony

The Bar Assoc. of Erie County's History Committee and the Women's Bar Assoc. of the State of NY - WNY Chapter's Public Sector & Not-for-profit Committee have partnered with Second Generation Theatre Company to recreate the story of the illegal vote cast by Susan B. Anthony in the presidential election of 1872.

This one-hour production will examine what led to her vote, the arrest, and the trial. It is directed by Kyle LoConti and features Tina Rausa, a 40-year veteran of the Buffalo stage, whose resume features historic characters (Emily Dickson, Golda Meir, Lillian Hellman, Amelia Earhart and Susan B. Anthony.)

Local attorneys will play the remaining parts, and there will be a discussion of the Fourteenth Amendment and other legal issues - including the lack of credit to African American suffragists - brought to mind by this historic Western New York trial.

There is a 3 p.m. and a 6 p.m. presentation; the 6 p.m. presentation is limited to 150 attendees (21+) and will be followed by a cocktail party (with heavy hors d'oeuvres) with the cast. Ticket options will include Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit.

VTER FRAUD is directed by Kyle LoConti and stars Christina Rausa as SUSAN B. ANTHONY with John Feroleto, Craig Bucki, Matt Powers, Frank Housh, Glenn E. Murray, Timothy Graber, and Jeff Stone.

Full Schedule: WEDNESDAY MAY 11- 3pm and 6pm (cocktail reception to follow)

Where: The Twentieth Century Club, 595 Delaware Ave, Buffalo NY

Tickets: 3pm: General admission $25, 6pm: Admission with Cocktail Reception $63

Box Office: www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/shop/ or call (716)508-7480