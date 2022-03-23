2022 Eddies Music Awards Announce Musical Performance Line-up

The musical line-up for the 4th annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has been announced. Erin Harkes, Buggy Jive, Nite Train w/ Thomasina Winslow, Hot Club of Saratoga, Rich Ortiz and Super 400 will perform during the 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24 Eddies Music Awards on the MainStage at Proctors.

Also announced: Erin Harkes is returning as emcee. Harkes, a musician and comedian, hosted the first Eddies Music Awards in 2019 and was a musical performer at the 2020 Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

This year's ceremony marks the first return of the Eddies to Proctors since its debut in 2019. The pandemic necessitated that the 2020 event be broadcast from a closed set and in 2021, the Eddies was held in front of a limited audience at Universal Preservation Hall.

"This year's ceremony represents a little bit of the old and new," Eddies producer/founder Jim Murphy said. "While four performers are new to the Eddies stage, we brought back Rich Ortiz and Erin Harkes to recapture some of the magic of our pre-pandemic, high-spirited inaugural ceremony in 2019."

Buggy Jive is a soul rock singer-songwriter who describes himself as "equal parts (Led) Zeppelin and D'Angelo and Prince and Joni (Mitchell)." He has been nominated each year of the Eddies Music Awards including a record five nominations this year, and was a winner of Video of the Year in 2021 for "Ain't Going Anywhere."

Nite Train w/ Thomasina Winslow is a seven-piece blues outfit that has been active in the Capital Region for 19 years; singer-guitarist Winslow joined the band in 2019, the year that the band was an Eddies Music Award nominee for Best Blues Act. The band released the album "Cat on A Mission" in late 2020.

Hot Club of Saratoga is a gypsy swing collective that plays a repertoire that reflects the spirit and style originated by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli in The Quintet of the Hot Club of France that was prominent in the 1930s. The act is a 2022 Eddies nominee for Best Jazz Artist.

Rich Ortiz is a singer-songwriter who has opened for Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Styx and many other touring artists. He is a three-time Eddies nominee for Solo or Duo Performer of the Year (covers category), having won in 2019.

Rock trio Super 400 has released one live and four studio albums in their 26 years. All proceeds from their sold-out Troy Music Hall benefit concert on March 23 will be donated to Ukraine humanitarian relief. They are 2022 Eddies nominees in the Rock/Pop Artist of the Year category.

Erin Harkes, a full-time musician and part-time comedian, was a 2020 Eddies Music Award winner in the Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Covers) category a 2021 Eddies Merit Award recipient for her pertinacity in developing alternative sources of income during the pandemic. She is nominated this year in the Record of the Year category for "New Year's Day."

Eddies Music Awards tickets are available at proctors.org.

The 2022 Eddies Music Awards are presented by MLB Construction. Media partners for the 2022 Eddies Music Awards are WEQX, RadioXRadioX and WEXT.