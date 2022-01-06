Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Calgary Awards
ANNIE - Story Book Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Benson - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralamy Kneeshaw / Catherine Handford - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jayme Armstrong - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Reneltta Arluk - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary
Best Direction Of A Stream
John Morgan - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble
Best Editing Of A Stream
Ryan Northcott/MediaPop Films - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ian McClellan - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Musical
ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Brent Gill - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Spencer Streichert - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Kelli Northrup - VIRTUALLY YOURS (SWEET CITY WOMAN) - Revv52 Ensemble
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Spencer Streichert - ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre
Best Play
GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rich Davis - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble
Best Streaming Musical
ANNIE - Story Book Theatre
Best Streaming Play
THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Rae Cross - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Brandon Wood - VIRTUALLY YOURS (YOU WILL BE FOUND) - Revv52 Ensemble
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Nikko Angelo Hinayo - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
DESCENDANTS - Story Book Theatre