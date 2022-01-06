Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Calgary Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Benson - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralamy Kneeshaw / Catherine Handford - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jayme Armstrong - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Reneltta Arluk - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary

Best Direction Of A Stream

John Morgan - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Northcott/MediaPop Films - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian McClellan - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Musical

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Brent Gill - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Spencer Streichert - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kelli Northrup - VIRTUALLY YOURS (SWEET CITY WOMAN) - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Spencer Streichert - ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre

Best Play

GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rich Davis - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Streaming Musical

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Streaming Play

THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Rae Cross - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Brandon Wood - VIRTUALLY YOURS (YOU WILL BE FOUND) - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Nikko Angelo Hinayo - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DESCENDANTS - Story Book Theatre