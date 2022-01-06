Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Calgary Awards

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 6, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Benson - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralamy Kneeshaw / Catherine Handford - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jayme Armstrong - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Reneltta Arluk - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary

Best Direction Of A Stream
John Morgan - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Editing Of A Stream
Ryan Northcott/MediaPop Films - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ian McClellan - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Musical
ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Brent Gill - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Spencer Streichert - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Kelli Northrup - VIRTUALLY YOURS (SWEET CITY WOMAN) - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Spencer Streichert - ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre

Best Play
GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rich Davis - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Streaming Musical
ANNIE - Story Book Theatre

Best Streaming Play
THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Rae Cross - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Brandon Wood - VIRTUALLY YOURS (YOU WILL BE FOUND) - Revv52 Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Nikko Angelo Hinayo - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
DESCENDANTS - Story Book Theatre


