Calgary Folk Fesk Set For This Month

The Calgary Folk Music Festival is set to run this month, July 25-28, 2024.

Join in for a four-day family-friendly cultural and musical extravaganza with over 70 artists, food vendors, an arts market, family zone and much more.

The Calgary Folk Music Festival is one of Canada’s flagship, trailblazing music festivals. It's been held annually since 1980 at the beautiful Prince’s Island Park in Calgary, Alberta.

The broad, cutting-edge programming boasts 70+ artists from near and far playing on seven stages in concerts and collaborative sessions featuring everything from folk to funk to global sounds and fresh hip hop.

