OUR FATHERS, LOVERS, SONS AND LITTLE BROTHERS to Play Big Secret Theatre in Arts Commons

Our Fathers, Lovers, Sons and Little Brothers, written and performed by Makambe K. Simamba, will be presented by Handsome Alice, Verb Theatre and Tarragon Theatre from September 13 - 28, 2024 at Big Secret Theatre in Arts Commons.

Slimm, a seventeen-year-old Black boy in a hoodie suddenly finds himself in the first moments of his afterlife. He calls out for God. God does not respond. What happens next is a sacred journey through the unknown, as Slimm grapples with the truth of the life he lived and the death he didn't choose.

Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter.

Written and Performed by Makambe K Simamba, the production is helmed by Director Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, with Set and Video Design by Trevor Schwellnus, Lighting Design by Andrea Lundy, Sound Design by Diana Reyes, Original Music Composition by Maddie Bautista. Stage Manager is Sandi Becker, Touring Technical Director is Amber Hood, and Artistic Consultant is Daniel Jelani Ellis.

Tickets will be available soon through the Arts Commons Box Office.

https://www.artscommons.ca/

For more information: https://handsomealice.com/

