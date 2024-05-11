Video: Writing Team Iris Rainer Dart & Mike Stoller Talk BEACHES THE MUSICAL at Theatre Calgary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mike Stoller and Iris Rainer Dart discuss the creation of Beach the Musical, and the process of bringing it to stage at Theatre Calgary in the video here!

Beaches the Musical is based on Iris' best-selling novel "Beaches" which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler. The music in Beaches the musical is written by Mike Stoller, with lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart.

The cast of Beaches the Musical includes previously-announced principals Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee). Rounding out the cast are (in alphabetical order) Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Hubler-McManus (Teen Cee Cee, Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem- ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by David Bengali, and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas.

Performances will be held at Theatre Calgary from May 18 - June 16, 2024.

