THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at StoryBook Theatre
Performances run November 26 - December 19.
StoryBook Theatre will premiere The Sound Of Music in Concert as their incredible holiday offering and follow up to their first live presentation earlier this year. From November 26 - December 19 on Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., the beloved musical will impress audiences with its themes of love, family and togetherness.
In-person tickets have already sold out, but the show will also be STREAMED ONLINE from Dec 10 to 30th.
"It is clear that Calgarians are excited to experience live presentations once again and StoryBook is proud to continue to bring quality programming for the whole family this holiday season!" says Artistic Director, JP Thibodeau. "This show is quite literally bringing music back to the hearts and souls of our patronage who we have missed so desperately over the last year and a half."
For more than 50 years The Sound Of Music has been delighting audiences all over the world and will come back to the StoryBook stage for another visit this holidays season. The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Based on Maria Augusta Trapp's memoir, the inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
The show features a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do Re Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, of course.
StoryBook Theatre will present the show in concert format with an incredible cast featuring Katie McMillan as the beloved Maria Von Trapp. StoryBook is safely reopening with a planned 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available. StoryBook will follow the approved AHS Guidance when it comes to masking.
CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Aileen Marcotte - Sister Berthe
Brent Middleton - Captain Von Trapp
Conor Thomson - Kurt Von Trapp
Dallas Hayes Spark - Mother Abbess
David Dyckerhoff - Max Detweiler
Ella Wilson - Gretyl Von Trapp
Emma Peterer - Brigitta Von Trapp
Evan Forbes - Herr Zeller
Jacqueline Gibeny - Sister Sophia
James Chandler - Admiral Von Schreber/ Baron Elberfeld
Jessica Horkas - Sister Clara/ Baroness Elberfeld
Joel Braun - Franz
Kaaya Wiens - Liesl Von Trapp
Katelyn Morishita - Frau Schmidt/ Ursala/ Sister Teresa
Kate McMillan - Maria Rainer
Layne Labbe - Sister Helen
Leah Chan - Louisa Von Trapp
Mitra Pooranamingam - Friedrick Von Trapp
Peggy Porisky - Sister Margaretta
Raina Muradali - Marta Von Trapp
Robert McDonald - Rolf Gruber
Taylor Rae Steedman - Elsa Schraeder
JP Thibodeau - Director
Chris Thompson - Assistant Director
Wunmi Idowu - Assistant Director
Joel Schaefer - Musical Director
Sarah Uwadiae - Costume Designer
Darcie Howe - Costume Assistant
Jennifer Merio - Graphic Design & Marketing
Jennifer Yeung - Stage Manager
JJ Penaranda - Set & Prop Designer
Justyn Nishimura - Assistant Stage Manager
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org