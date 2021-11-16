THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at StoryBook Theatre

StoryBook Theatre will premiere The Sound Of Music in Concert as their incredible holiday offering and follow up to their first live presentation earlier this year. From November 26 - December 19 on Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., the beloved musical will impress audiences with its themes of love, family and togetherness.

In-person tickets have already sold out, but the show will also be STREAMED ONLINE from Dec 10 to 30th.

"It is clear that Calgarians are excited to experience live presentations once again and StoryBook is proud to continue to bring quality programming for the whole family this holiday season!" says Artistic Director, JP Thibodeau. "This show is quite literally bringing music back to the hearts and souls of our patronage who we have missed so desperately over the last year and a half."

For more than 50 years The Sound Of Music has been delighting audiences all over the world and will come back to the StoryBook stage for another visit this holidays season. The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Based on Maria Augusta Trapp's memoir, the inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The show features a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do Re Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, of course.

StoryBook Theatre will present the show in concert format with an incredible cast featuring Katie McMillan as the beloved Maria Von Trapp. StoryBook is safely reopening with a planned 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available. StoryBook will follow the approved AHS Guidance when it comes to masking.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Aileen Marcotte - Sister Berthe

Brent Middleton - Captain Von Trapp

Conor Thomson - Kurt Von Trapp

Dallas Hayes Spark - Mother Abbess

David Dyckerhoff - Max Detweiler

Ella Wilson - Gretyl Von Trapp

Emma Peterer - Brigitta Von Trapp

Evan Forbes - Herr Zeller

Jacqueline Gibeny - Sister Sophia

James Chandler - Admiral Von Schreber/ Baron Elberfeld

Jessica Horkas - Sister Clara/ Baroness Elberfeld

Joel Braun - Franz

Kaaya Wiens - Liesl Von Trapp

Katelyn Morishita - Frau Schmidt/ Ursala/ Sister Teresa

Kate McMillan - Maria Rainer

Layne Labbe - Sister Helen

Leah Chan - Louisa Von Trapp

Mitra Pooranamingam - Friedrick Von Trapp

Peggy Porisky - Sister Margaretta

Raina Muradali - Marta Von Trapp

Robert McDonald - Rolf Gruber

Taylor Rae Steedman - Elsa Schraeder

JP Thibodeau - Director

Chris Thompson - Assistant Director

Wunmi Idowu - Assistant Director

Joel Schaefer - Musical Director

Sarah Uwadiae - Costume Designer

Darcie Howe - Costume Assistant

Jennifer Merio - Graphic Design & Marketing

Jennifer Yeung - Stage Manager

JJ Penaranda - Set & Prop Designer

Justyn Nishimura - Assistant Stage Manager

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org