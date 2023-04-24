StoryBook Theatre To Present Disney's NEWSIES This May
Disney's Newsies will close out StoryBook Theatre's 46th Season of Inspiration, running from May 12 - June 3, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays at 2 p.m. Audiences will be welcomed to experience a show that's filled with love, perseverance, overcoming adversity, standing up for others, as well as spotlighting the importance of community and collaboration.
"StoryBook cannot wait to share the wonderful true story of the Newsies strike of 1899 in a way that only Disney can make happen," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for every audience.
DISNEY'S NEWSIES CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Alex Flynn-Belanger - Jack
Sofia Aya Cristancho - Katherine
Conor Thomson - Crutchie
Oliver Woodruff - Les
Greg Spielman - Pulitzer
Samantha Carson-Smith - Medda
Joel Braun - Oscar Delancey
Newsies:
Shayla Fiveland
Daniel Quinn Amar
Lloyd Matthieu Caday
Brooke Stieber
Evan Forbes
Jayda Allyn Freeman
Jayden Durksen
Mitchell Bauer
Robert Mcdonald
Tula Quian Sarsons
Maysan Kawash
Ensemble:
Justin Eeles
Ryan Thomson
Kirk Schmidt
Aliza Sarian- Director
Alecia Pagnotta - Musical Director
Michael Luong - Stage Manager
Ivy Gilbert - Assistant Stage Manager
Eric Olberg - Assistant Stage Manager
Rawd Almasoud - Assistant Stage Manager
Niamh McCallion - Property Master & Assistant Stage Manager
Kris Mish- Lighting Designer
Melissa Mitchell - Wardrobe Designer
Cat Bentley - Hair Designer
Elise Adkins - Make-Up Designer
Ross Wilson - Sound Designer/ Programmer
Aretha Smith - Sound Operator
Paul Davies - Sound Operator
Jonathan Beaudoin - Set Designer
Kiera Gemsa - Wardrobe Assistant
Kayla Mackenzie - Choreographer
DeNeane Osmond - Set Assistant
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator
TICKETS: On Sale Now
GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.
DISNEY'S NEWSIES
music by Alan Menken
book by Harvery Fierstein
lyrics by Jack Feldman
originally produced on broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions
based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White
From StoryBook's humble beginnings to today, where the theatre produces multiple plays and musicals per season, offers year-round theatre schools, hosts a playwriting competition - including producing the play - and creates original productions, and so much more.