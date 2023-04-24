Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

StoryBook Theatre To Present Disney's NEWSIES This May

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Disney's Newsies will close out StoryBook Theatre's 46th Season of Inspiration, running from May 12 - June 3, 2023 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays at 2 p.m. Audiences will be welcomed to experience a show that's filled with love, perseverance, overcoming adversity, standing up for others, as well as spotlighting the importance of community and collaboration.

"StoryBook cannot wait to share the wonderful true story of the Newsies strike of 1899 in a way that only Disney can make happen," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for every audience.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Alex Flynn-Belanger - Jack

Sofia Aya Cristancho - Katherine

Conor Thomson - Crutchie

Oliver Woodruff - Les

Greg Spielman - Pulitzer

Samantha Carson-Smith - Medda

Joel Braun - Oscar Delancey

Newsies:

Shayla Fiveland

Daniel Quinn Amar

Evan Williams

Lloyd Matthieu Caday

Brooke Stieber

Evan Forbes

Jayda Allyn Freeman

Jayden Durksen

Mitchell Bauer

Robert Mcdonald

Tula Quian Sarsons

Maysan Kawash

Ensemble:

Justin Eeles

Ryan Thomson

Kirk Schmidt

Aliza Sarian- Director

Alecia Pagnotta - Musical Director

Michael Luong - Stage Manager

Ivy Gilbert - Assistant Stage Manager

Eric Olberg - Assistant Stage Manager

Rawd Almasoud - Assistant Stage Manager

Niamh McCallion - Property Master & Assistant Stage Manager

Kris Mish- Lighting Designer

Melissa Mitchell - Wardrobe Designer

Cat Bentley - Hair Designer

Elise Adkins - Make-Up Designer

Ross Wilson - Sound Designer/ Programmer

Aretha Smith - Sound Operator

Paul Davies - Sound Operator

Jonathan Beaudoin - Set Designer

Kiera Gemsa - Wardrobe Assistant

Kayla Mackenzie - Choreographer

DeNeane Osmond - Set Assistant

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES

music by Alan Menken

book by Harvery Fierstein

lyrics by Jack Feldman

originally produced on broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

From StoryBook's humble beginnings to today, where the theatre produces multiple plays and musicals per season, offers year-round theatre schools, hosts a playwriting competition - including producing the play - and creates original productions, and so much more.




