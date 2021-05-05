StoryBook Theatre Presents THE SMATEST GIRL IN THE WORLD

To wrap up their 44th season, StoryBook Theatre is presenting one last heartfelt show, jam-packed with imagination, creativity and family values. The Smartest Girl in the World will run from May 21 to June 13, 2021.

"This beautiful coming-of-age of story is a message of hope and resilience," said director, Javier Vilalta. "The Smartest Girl in the World is a play for young audiences that showcases the values and positive attitude associated with Latinx families."

"All who tune in will learn more about the richness of Latinx culture, while enjoying a heartwarming journey through the eyes of a strongly devoted 10-year-old girl," added Vilalta. "Introducing the talents of first-generation, newcomer and settled Latinx Calgary artists, the play reminds us that all communities grow stronger with the power of integration, positivity and imagination."

In the play, Leo and Lizzy Martinez want to be the smartest kids in the world and they have a plan. The children of hardworking immigrants, big brother Leo has convinced his little sister that being smart is the key to helping their family escape a tough, uncertain reality. The first step in the plan-Leo will win the local TV kids' quiz show. But when their parents refuse to let him join the quiz team, Lizzy learns there's something deeper driving Leo-something that makes life that much more challenging and unpredictable for her brother and her family. Seeing her brother's spirit broken, Lizzy is determined to grow up, give up her dreams and rescue the plan to see it through. Along the way, she and Leo discover that it takes more than being serious and "smart" to save a family and one another.

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19 and StoryBook Theatre's mission to protect the health and safety of their cast and crew, The Smartest Girl in the World will be presented online.

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org/smartest-show-info