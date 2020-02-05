Review Roundup: THE LOUDER WE GET at Theatre Calgary - What Did the Critics Think?

The Louder We Get runs at Theatre Calgary January 28 - February 22, 2020, in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre, in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Tickets are on sale now at theatrecalgary.com.

The Louder We Get follows the true story of former Ontario native Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to high school prom. 17 years later, the meaning and message of Marc's story is just as important today, as it motivates and inspires people to embrace equality and stand up for who they are. It is a story about speaking up for what you believe, standing up for someone you care about, and making change.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Lori Montgomery, The YY Scene: The performances are uniformly excellent. Kinnane has charisma to spare as Marc, and perfectly embodies a teenager abruptly thrown into the spotlight and handed enormous responsibility to represent his community. He has the vocal range and power to carry the lead role, but also blends perfectly in a duet with Dolan as Marc's boyfriend Jason. McMillan was a standout in last season's Mary and Max at Theatre Calgary, and has a chance here to sink her teeth into a more complex character. Carly is bold and independent, but vulnerable at the same time, and McMillan's performance balances both aspects seamlessly. It takes nothing away from the skill of the other performers, however, to say that it's impossible to take your eyes off of Thom Allison when he is on stage. The character of Lonnie Wynn is a larger-than-life personality, and Allison is perfectly cast. His powerful voice and infectious energy make Wynn a magnet for the attention in every scene.

Louis B. Hobson, Calgary Herald: To everyone's credit, from writers to directors to an outstanding cast, Marc Hall's story doesn't seem antiquated. It's not a tale about a bygone era but a story that feels urgent, current and, most importantly, hopeful.

Curiocity: Based in 2002, this musical has a timeless message. The fight for freedom, love, and unity amongst peers. Marc Hall becomes an unexpected teen activist within his community when he fights for his prom date. With pop-inspired songs and dance numbers, you're sure to have your toes tapping along. Believe us, we don't usually go to musicals and we loved this one.

