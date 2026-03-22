Review: CANDLELIGHT®: THE BEST OF HANS ZIMMER at Grace Presbyterian Church

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Candlelight®: The Best of Hans Zimmer performed in Calgary's Grace Presbyterian Church. Photo by Amanda Barnum.

The Candlelight® concert series is a special treat for music lovers of all ages and varying music tastes. The concert took place in an ecclesiological Gothic Revival style church built in 1911 - 1912 with a behemoth organ at its centre. The architectural grandeur of the vast sanctuary enhances the natural acoustics of the string quartet, the vaulted ceilings allowing for longer reverberation times. With thousands of candles delicately placed throughout the space, the ambience was surreal as night fell upon us.

Calgary's Grace Presbyterian Church set up for the Candlelight® concert. Photo by Amanda Barnum.

Ever since I was a child, I have had a (hopefully healthy) obsession with film scores. To be able to escape into the world of the film is owed largely to the music that defines that world and the characters within. The often classical style of music combines the natural tone of centuries-old instruments into the modern realm of storytelling. For those who have deep connections with the stories told through filmmaking, these musical themes hold deep, emotional meaning. That’s why when I first heard about the Candlelight® series and the performance of Hans Zimmer’s work, I was elated. I knew I had to experience the magic for myself, and it was just as extraordinary as I had built it up to be in my mind.

Candlelight® concert performed at the Palacio Fernan Nuñez in Madrid. Photo courtesy of Fever.

Initially when I realized there were only four musicians performing these works, I was a bit skeptical. A viola, two violins, and a cello surely would not be able to do justice to these orchestral masterpieces? To my utmost surprise, they did. The songs performed were specifically chosen with these instruments in mind as the focal point - obviously songs like those from ‘The Da Vinci Code’ which rely heavily on vocal accompaniments wouldn’t do. Yet many of the scores do feature the full range of instruments including the woodwinds, brass, and percussion, so how was this achieved? Many of these non-strings’ parts were adopted by the cellist who masterfully used her instrument in ways I had never witnessed before, it was a truly impressive feat.

Candlelight® concert Ateneo in Madrid. Photo courtesy of Fever.

The quartet displayed impressive control, seamlessly weaving the melody through synchronized coordination, cascading harmonies, and overlapping modulations. I was expecting only a feast for the ears, yet I found myself transfixed by the beauty and skill of these talented musicians. It was so awe inspiring to watch them work, I felt humbled witnessing how humans could be capable of such technical and bewitching mastery of their instruments. I was expecting at least one of the musicians to stand out as the most accomplished of the lot, yet each piece showcased the talents of all, both in the complexity of the work and the eloquence of their performance.

Candlelight® concert performed at Masonic Memorial Centre Freemasons in Brisbane, Queensland. Photo courtesy of Fever.

As for the music itself, it was as impassioned as I had built it up to be in my mind. There was a large mix of genres (thanks to the impressive range of Hans Zimmer's skill as a composer), and each subset was introduced beforehand with a brief description and background on each piece. I am most passionate about his poignant works from movies like ‘Inception’, ‘Interstellar’, and ‘Gladiator’, which of course were featured over the evening’s performance. If I had been asked to create a playlist I would have included several more from these films and similar from equally as moving scores like ‘Pearl Harbour’, ‘The Da Vinci Code’, and ‘The Last Samurai’. I was therefore surprised when the playbill included music from ‘Madagascar’, ‘The Lion King’, and ‘Sherlock Holmes’, yet once I heard these pieces played, I knew that they were strong choices, and an important addition to highlight the true scope of Hans Zimmer’s music genius.

Candlelight® concert performed at the Basilique Notre-Dame de Montreal in Quebec. Photo courtesy of Fever.

Although I expected it ahead of the concert, I was still moved to tears by the ‘Interstellar’ number, awash with emotion that was partly film influence and partly the work of the instruments’ mournful ballad. The original song heavily features the pipe organ which would have been spectacular to include since the church features a beautiful organ as well, but that was not the point of this concert. Yet somehow the musicians managed to draw all of these emotions together with the instruments on hand - the sense of wonder over the grandeur of our universe, the frantic stellar tones, and the sentimental feelings of home and family. I was deeply moved.

Candlelight® concert performed at the Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, Indonesia, Photo courtesy of Fever.

But who wants to leave a concert with those strong feelings weighing upon them to return to their daily lives? That’s why the concert finale featured the upbeat, adventurous tunes from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ that captured our imagination throughout the series. The music of these films was made for strings and the quartet played them flawlessly. Upon completion of the concert the audience was all smiles and eagerly chatting about their favourite songs and how impressed they were by the performance. The church was full of loving couples out on a date, families reliving their favourite film moments, and friends joining together for a memorable evening of music. No matter what your musical taste may be, the Candlelight® series has a wide range of styles from modern, to classical, and even homages to hit bands of all eras. I know I am already looking forward to future concerts, and I suspect many Calgarians will be doing the same with this fantastic 2026 lineup.

Here’s some important information to note about the Candlelight® if you are still on the fence about attending a performance:

Candlelight® is a series of live concerts presented by Fever, created to democratize access to classical music. This innovative format offers a distinctive musical experience through a diverse selection of programs designed to appeal to every taste.

Launched in 2019, Candlelight has expanded to hundreds of cities around the globe and arrived in Canada in 2020.

Programs range from masterpieces by composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin to fresh interpretations of iconic hits by artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The concert series has delighted millions of guests across more than 40 countries worldwide.

For more info visit their website: https://feverup.com/en/calgary

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