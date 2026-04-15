Video: Theatre Calgary Releases New Trailer For A DOLL'S HOUSE

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Theatre Calgary has released a second trailer for A Doll's House, the Canadian Premiere of Amy Herzog's acclaimed new version of Henrik Ibsen's classic, now playing through May 3, 2026 at the Max Bell Theatre (Werklund Centre) in Calgary, Alberta.

A story that has lived in literary history for over a century — and still feels uncomfortably close. In a time of surface conversations and endless noise, this is a play that asks something deeper. About connection. About identity. About the roles we learn to play so well, we forget to question them.

Alexandra Lainfesta leads the cast as Nora Helmer, joined by Daniel Briere as Torvald Helmer, Ron Pederson as Nils Krogstad, Carmela Sison as Kristine Linde, Marcus Youssef as Doctor Rank, Elinor Holt as Anne-Marie, and Dominic King as Ivar Helmer. Daivah Rose Blankert rounds out the cast as Emmy Helmer.

A Doll's House runs 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission, and is now on sale. For tickets and information, visit Theatre Calgary's website or contact the box office at 403-294-7447. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.