Calgary's Jupiter Theatre Set to Premiere New Podcast Theatre Experience (EXP)LORE on September 4

The event premieres on September 4 from 6-9 p.m. in 30 minute time slots at an undisclosed location.

Jupiter Theatre, located in Calgary, is unveiling its latest project during the global health crisis-- a digital audio experienced named (exp)lore.

According to Jupiter Theatre's site, "(exp)lore is a fiction anthology podcast to be enjoyed in the community while social distancing. These site-specific stories take an imaginative dive into the past and future of Calgary's inner city. Each episode immerses the audience in a rich audio play while they explore the world through a new lens."

Learn more about the project and reserve spots for the premiere HERE.

Jupiter Theatre is an independent theatre company in Calgary, AB. Jupiter Theatre creates original works of Canadian theatre through highly visual, physical, and musical mediums. We seek to share powerful stories that explore the human condition and challenge audiences with contemporary social issues through visceral and innovative productions.

