Calgary Phil Reveals Spring Concerts Including Bernadette Peters and More

The Calgary Philharmonic has announced its lineup of Spring Concerts running from mid-March to June. From big-name artists to blockbuster classics, highlights include Broadway sensation Bernadette Peters, genre-defying musician iskw?", and acclaimed pianist Janina Fialkowska, plus Ludwig van Beethoven's blockbuster fifth symphony, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's farewell Requiem, the music of folk legend Joni Mitchell and pop icons Billy Joel and Elton John, and family-friendly concerts both in-person and online.

"We've all been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this Season," says Music Director Rune Bergmann. "We had the thrill of returning to the stage and performing live, and then the disappointment of cancellations, but now we're on the way up again. Spring is the time for rejuvenation and renewal - and we have a great lineup of inspiring music to help keep us all moving forward."

Superstar Bernadette Peters will join Calgary Phil musicians for two special performances in May showcasing songs from the Broadway shows and award-winning albums that have made her famous. The first concert on May 18 at the intimate Bella Concert Hall features a smaller Orchestra, joined by Bernadette Peters and her trio. On May 19, the show moves to the Jubilee Auditorium, where the full Orchestra will be joined by Bernadette Peters and her band. "Bernadette Peters is an incredible talent and we're excited to bring her to Calgary," says Bergmann. "Whether you see her gracing the stage of the beautiful Bella or belting out hits in the grand Jubilee, it will be an evening to remember." Bernadette Peters is presented in partnership with the Taylor Family Foundation.

Other Spring Concert highlights include: clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, a former member of the renowned Silk Road Ensemble, performing the concerto written for him by composer Dinuk Wijeratne and co-commissioned by the Calgary Phil (please note that Karl Hirzer will conduct in place of Wijeratne, who recently cancelled with regrets as he and his partner are expecting a baby); Ludwig van Beethoven's blockbuster Symphony No. 5 paired with his Piano Concerto No. 5 (Emperor), performed by prize-winning pianist Krzystof JabÅ‚oÅ„ski, plus the debut of a new work by Canadian composer Dorothy Chang inspired by the fifth symphony; Richard Strauss's Oboe Concerto featuring Calgary Phil Principal Oboist Alex Klein, who won a Grammy Award for a previous performance of this work; a one-night-only concert with iskw?", whose innovative style blends poetry and post-rock influences with the borrowed sounds of her Cree and MÃ©tis ancestors; a tribute by singer-songwriter Sarah Slean to folk icon Joni Mitchell; acclaimed pianist and "born Chopin interpreter" Janina Fialkowska playing the composer's second piano concerto; the perennial family favourite Peter and the Wolf; and - just in time for summer break - an online Classical Dance Party hosted by puppets and created in collaboration with Inside Out Theatre. Tickets for Spring concerts go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 1 (past subscribers get early access on February 17).

Calgary Phil President + CEO Marc Stevens says he is optimistic about returning the stage in March and repeating the success of the fall. "We're grateful to our loyal audience members for sticking with us through the challenges of the last two years, and also to the many who recently joined us for the first time," he says. "Nothing compares to the magic of experiencing live music, all together, as it's being created by the musicians performing onstage. We plan to end this Season the way we started it - on a high note."

The Calgary Phil is continuing to take a cautious approach to in-person events that prioritizes the health and safety of audience members, musicians, and staff. Mandatory vaccination and masking policies remain in effect at this time. March concerts will continue to be sold in seating groups of one to four with capacity limited to 50% and space between each group. Starting in April, if the province removes capacity limits on large venues, concerts will open fully but gradually to allow for flexibility if the COVID-19 situation in the community changes. Tickets will be available at all price points in select sections, and then additional sections may open to accommodate demand.

For the full lineup of Spring Concerts and information about current health and safety measures, visit calgaryphil.com/Spring2022.