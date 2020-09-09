Calgary International Film Festival Adapts to Online Premieres

Out of the 175+ films and shorts premiering at CIFF, some will be presented in cinema screenings with specific health and safety protocols in place for patrons.

The Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) is moving most of its premieres online due to the current global health crisis, with over 160 films available to stream, reports CBC News.

CIFF, which will run online from September 23 to October 4, recently revealed its 2020 lineup that includes a documentary about climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Viggo Mortsensen's directorial debut.

Precautions include 30 per cent capacity and theatre cleaning between screenings.

Read the full story HERE.

The first Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) was held in 2000 for six days, and was attended by 8,000 people. Within three years, attendance had more than doubled to over 20,000 for the expanded 10-day festival.

Calgary International Film Festival is now the largest film festival in Alberta and is the sixth-largest in Canada. It is also an Oscar-qualifying festival for short films, a Canadian Screen Award Qualifying festival, and was named one of "50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee" in 2009, 2016, 2017 & 2019 by MovieMaker Magazine.

