Broadway's Lee Siegel Returns & Brings Soul Music To Stage West With Solo Show

On September 23rd and 24th, Broadway performer Lee Siegel will return to Stage West Calgary with his solo show SOUL MAN!, a retrospective celebrating some of the most iconic SOUL performers of the '60s, '70s, and '80s, including pioneering icons Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, and many more.

Patrons who have frequented Stage West performances may recognize Lee from his past appearances in One Hit Wonders, Motown Gold, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Love Train, and most recently: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

Siegel, who is a resident of Niagara Falls, Ontario says: "I'm excited to launch our production of SOUL MAN, in Calgary, at a theatre that's been like a home to me. I've met so many incredible people in this city, and look forward to previewing our production especially for them."

Plans are currently in the works to travel SOUL MAN across North America in a full-scale show, and the production at Stage West will be the launching point.

Lee made his Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, as Simon Zealots, appeared on the 66th Annual Tony Awards, and in 2022 performed on Broadway in Paradise Square. Last year Lee received rave reviews for his portrayal of: Tom Collins in RENT at the Stratford Festival, and has acted in previous Stratford seasons which included: Jesus Christ Superstar, Camelot, The Who's Tommy & Fiddler On The Roof.

SOUL MAN! will feature a 10-piece orchestral band, all Calgary musicians, led by music director, Konrad Pluta. Konrad is an award-winning musical director for theatres across Canada, and resident musical director at Stage West Calgary. Siegel will be backed with extra powerhouse vocal support from Matthew Joseph, Amanda De Freitas, and Zoe Theodorou.

Audiences at Stage West will enjoy a buffet meal before each 90 minute performance.

"This is a show for music lovers of all ages.", Siegel says. "We'll take a nostalgic journey from the early days of Soul and end the night on our feet, dancing away. Horns blowing, rhythm section swinging, and vocalists showing their Herculean talents. It's a celebration of all things SOUL!"

Any remaining tickets for SOUL MAN can be purchased from: StageWestCalgary.com

Or call the Box Office: 1-403-243-6642

RUN TIME: Approximately 90 Minutes plus a 20 min intermission. Buffet Dinner is served prior to performance.

Suitable for ALL ages, though suggested for 12yrs+

