A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Calgary

A Christmas Carol is returning to Theatre Calgary this holiday season. Performances run November 29 - December 29.

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits, who take him on a journey into his past, present, and future to show him the errors of his ways. Dickens’ classic holiday tale comes alive on the Theatre Calgary stage, with stunning sets and costumes and the return of Doug McKeag as Scrooge. See why A Christmas Carol has become a holiday tradition for so many Calgarians.

LOCATION: Max Bell Theatre (Arts Commons)Get directions

RUNTIME: 2 hr (including intermission)

TICKETS: Single tickets now on sale (use Find Tickets tab above)

