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Broadway Across Canada will bring the North American touring production of & Juliet to Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Sept. 15-20, 2026. The musical will play eight performances during its Calgary engagement, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-18, with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The production will then continue to Edmonton Sept. 22-27 before moving to Vancouver Sept. 29-Oct. 4.

& Juliet reimagines William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by asking what would happen if Juliet survived the ending of the original play and chose to begin a new life on her own terms. The musical features a score built around pop hits written or produced by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” The book is by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of Schitt’s Creek.

The touring cast announced for the Calgary engagement includes Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, Paul-Jordan Jansen as Lance, Crystal Kellogg as Anne, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Joseph Torres as Romeo and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler. The producers note that the appearance of individual performers is not guaranteed for every performance.

Luke Sheppard directs the production, with choreography by Jennifer Weber and music by Max Martin and collaborators. The musical originally premiered in London's West End before opening on Broadway, where it received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

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