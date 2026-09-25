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YOU'RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY to Premiere at 54 Below

Performances will take place on October 20th.

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YOU'RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY to Premiere at 54 Below

54 Below will present “You're Like, Really Pretty: Broadway's Best Makeovers, Glow-Ups, and Transformations” on October 20th at 9:30 pm. Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite Broadway characters make during their musical moments?

Think “Popular” from Wicked, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, and “Take it Like a Man” from Legally Blonde. Join MANDEKAT Productions for You're Like, Really Pretty: Broadway's Best Makeovers, Glow-ups, and Transformations. It will be a night of change, growth, and fun!

The cast will feature Alanna Rishaan Porter (Dreamgirls at The Muny), Amelia Diaz, Cydney Gleckner, Ella Beiser, Ella Benward, Ellie Karp, Jake Goodman, Jalen Kirkman, Jeron Robinson, Jonah King, Kathleen Rembish, Katy Manderfeld (Singfeld Off-Broadway), Lav Raman (Heathers Off-Broadway), Leah Mossman, Luke Preute, Mica Swingholm, Michael Mariniello, Michael Rick (Footloose at The Muny), & Rachel Alvarez-Robinson The band will feature Joseph Thor (Bass and MD), Jake Goodman (Piano), Neil McNulty (Drums).

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