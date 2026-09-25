YOU'RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY to Premiere at 54 Below

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54 Below will present “You're Like, Really Pretty: Broadway's Best Makeovers, Glow-Ups, and Transformations” on October 20th at 9:30 pm. Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite Broadway characters make during their musical moments?

Think “Popular” from Wicked, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, and “Take it Like a Man” from Legally Blonde. Join MANDEKAT Productions for You're Like, Really Pretty: Broadway's Best Makeovers, Glow-ups, and Transformations. It will be a night of change, growth, and fun!

The cast will feature Alanna Rishaan Porter (Dreamgirls at The Muny), Amelia Diaz, Cydney Gleckner, Ella Beiser, Ella Benward, Ellie Karp, Jake Goodman, Jalen Kirkman, Jeron Robinson, Jonah King, Kathleen Rembish, Katy Manderfeld (Singfeld Off-Broadway), Lav Raman (Heathers Off-Broadway), Leah Mossman, Luke Preute, Mica Swingholm, Michael Mariniello, Michael Rick (Footloose at The Muny), & Rachel Alvarez-Robinson The band will feature Joseph Thor (Bass and MD), Jake Goodman (Piano), Neil McNulty (Drums).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 10 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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