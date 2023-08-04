WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on September 1.

Aug. 04, 2023

WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Women Do It Better on Friday, September 1, 2023. They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York’s most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. 

As each “Women Do It Better” show benefits a female-benefitting organization, funds will be raised during the show for The New York Women’s Foundation. 

Music direction by Matthew Lowy

“Women Do it Better” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 1st. Cover charges are $25-$35. Premiums are $45-$65. There is $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 

The show will include performances from Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton along with Broadway alumni Shelby Acosta (1776), Susie Carroll (The Prom, Mean Girls), Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous), Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella), Cassidy Stoner (Aladdin), Phoenix Best (The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen) and Leana Rae Concepcion (upcoming Merrily We Roll Along). In addition, the stage will welcome upcoming stars Rebecca Codas (CBC’s “The Search for Dorothy”), Sarah Cosgrove, Caitlin Doak, Emily Foley, Grace McGovern, Adelina Mitchell, Erin Ramirez (Six national tour), Raelyn Santiago (TikTok Star), Sofia Vilches, Brooke Sterling and Catherine Ariale.




