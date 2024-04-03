Vladimir Cetkar and His Jazz Soul Funk Ensemble to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Vladimir Cetkar and his Jazz Soul Funk Ensemble on Friday, April 26 at 9:30 PM. The composer, guitarist, vocalist, arranger, orchestrator and producer, who regularly sells out performances across the globe, will leave you spellbound and seduced by his blend of incredible energy and musical genius. A rare breed in today's music industry, Cetkar's hallmark is his ability to create feel-good music that is as elegant as it is danceable. Tickets are $30-$35, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Vladimir Cetkar, a Macedonian recording artist based in New York City, has been hailed by international critics as one of the most exciting names in his genre and a fresh music force which is unique in today's music industry. His critically-acclaimed albums of original music have positioned him internationally as one of the most distinguished names in the jazz-soul-funk genre and have ensured an active touring schedule headlining performances at some of the largest and most prestigious music festivals in the world such as Jarasum Jazz festival (South Korea), Blue Note Jazz Festival (USA), Java Jazz Festival (Indonesia), Sziget Festival (Hungary), Penang Jazz Festival (Malaysia), Hong Kong Jazz Festival (Hong Kong), Beishan Jazz Festival (China), Hui Hin Jazz Festival (Thailand), Mood Indigo (India), Phnom Penh Jazz Festival (Cambodia), Nisville Jazz Festival (Serbia), Debrecen Flower Carnival (Hungary), and many more. His evident musical influences may transport you back in time to the musical era when bands like Chic and Earth, Wind & Fire ruled the musical cosmos. But Vladimir's new sound, original music expression, and contemporary production return you to the present, and portend a strong future for this genre of music. VladimirCetkar.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

LAURA ANGLADE QUARTET

The Laura Anglade quartet, including Ms. Anglade on vocals, Ben Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Marty Jaffe on bass, and Ben Zweig on drums, draws their repertoire from the Great American Songbook and French classics made famous by Michel Legrand, Barbara, Charles Trenet, and more.

Friday, May 3 at 7:00 PM

ROSEMARY LOAR

“Vagabond Heart” – Album Release Concert

Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Chess), cabaret and recording artist Rosemary Loar revisits her love of jazz in her newest and most musically ambitious show yet which launches her 12th album: Vagabond Heart. This is an evening of out-of-the-box arrangements and hilarious and heartbreaking stories of where and how the music was chosen and inspired. She sings well-known standards, original compositions, and classic Broadway songs, each with a twist. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction Frank Ponzio on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Vito Lesczak on drums.

Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

KAREN MASON and LOUIS ROSEN

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis' songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen's original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.

Sunday, May 19 at 7:00 PM

HEATHER PARCELLS and DIANE PHELAN

“A Friendship Unhinged”

*Livestream Available*

Two of Broadway's wittiest leading ladies, Heather Parcells (Judy Turner in A Chorus Line) and Diane Phelan (Cinderella in Into the Woods) take you on a duet-driven romp through the sweet dissonance of enduring friendship. Having met as mere babes on the 1st National Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie, the duo harmonize their way through the inescapable lunacy that accompanies a lasting friendship. The show is directed by Joe Langworth, with music direction by Dan Lipton, and music arrangements by Richard Rockage.

Friday, June 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Friday, June 21 at 9:30 PM

NICK ZIOBRO

“Without a Song”

*Livestream Available*

Once known as The Great American Songbook Youth Ambassador, Nick Ziobro returns to NYC with an all-new show. Featuring music from Cole Porter to Carole King, as well as some artists you never thought you'd see coming, travel across time with heartfelt vocals and stories through the best songs from the last century. With a band of legendary New York musicians led by the incomparable Tedd Firth, Nick's passion for this music will only be matched by the incredible players onstage with him. Come and see why The Daily Beast asked, “Is Nick Ziobro the next Frank Sinatra?