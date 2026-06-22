Video: Samantha Gibbs, Emi Zea, & Deanna Giulietti sing a Fates mash-up from Hadestown at 54 Below!

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Singer Hannah Bayles was beyond thrilled to make her 54 Below debut on Thursday May 11, 2026. With a following of over 1.8 million across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Hannah is known for her powerhouse vocals, big personality, and genuine love for musical theatre—and there’s no better place to celebrate that than on the iconic 54 Below stage. The audience watched as Hannah brought some of her dream roles to life, with songs from beloved shows like Wicked, Anastasia, and more. Living by the motto “If we’re not having fun, what’s the point?”, this evening featured soaring vocals, laughter, and heartfelt storytelling. Hannah was joined by special guest Broadway besties for a joyful night of music, friendship, and Broadway magic.

The show was produced and music directed by Rachel Sandler (@rachelsandlermusic‬) and assistant produced by Meg Gallo (‪@meganalexandragallo‬).

See guest performers Samantha Gibbs, Emi Zea, and ‪Deanna Giulietti (@Peeptheshoes)‬ sing a mash-up of "Nothing Changes" and "When the Chips are Down" by Anais Mitchell from Hadestown.

The show featured Tyler Capa (@TylerCapa‬) on piano, Tina Lama on bass, Britton Matthews (‪@brittonmatthews260‬) on drums, and Caleb Schoberg on guitar.

Learn more about Hannah Bayles and where to follow her online at https://planoly.store/hannahbayles

For more videos from 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, subscribe at https://54Below.org/YouTube

View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar

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