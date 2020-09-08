VIDEO: CABARET CORNER Presents Blaine Krauss

“A Moment of Clarity” can be seen on FacebookLive and YouTubeLive on Thursday, September 10th at 7:30 PM.

Few people in our world have as much heart, passion, joy, and love of life as Blaine Alden Krauss. With that huge heart, Blaine carries the future of cabaret, theatre, and humanity, and in this interview, you will see why.

"A Moment of Clarity" can be seen on FacebookLive and YouTubeLive on Thursday, September 10th at 7:30 PM. For tickets, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-moment-of-clarity-tickets-117846645489

GUEST VOCALISTS

J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, The Sting) is notable for his New York Times critically praised performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. Ghee recently starred in The Sting at Papermill Playhouse alongside Harry Connick Jr.

Anthony Murphy (Disney's Aladdin) originate the role of The Genie in the North American national tour of Aladdin

Austin Rivers (Spamilton) Recently completed the national tour of Spamilton The Musical.

The evening's contribution will go towards benefiting the "Healing and Discovery Foundation." During these shifting times, Blaine Krauss seeks to share the universal gift of music and give back to an organization whose mission is to "empower those we serve to triumph over adversity by providing social/emotional knowledge and feeling management tools that will sustain them throughout their lives."

THE HEALING & DISCOVERY FOUNDATION

The Healing and Discovery Foundation is a not-for-profit educational organization based in New York City, NY. Their mission is to empower those they serve to triumph over adversity by providing social/emotional knowledge and feeling management tools that will sustain them throughout their lives. They deal with youth populations facing the greatest challenges of their day. The organization currently works with young adults in New York City and the surrounding area that are recovering from drug dependency.

Their goal is to inspire, grow, and empower those they serve by teaching them the dynamics of their feelings and emotions and how the mind works. Healing and Discovery Foundation envisions a world where every individual receives an emotional education and the tools to manage negative feelings as part of their educational curriculum.

Healing and Discovery Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization. Tax identification number 81-1371137, under section 501(c)(3) of the internal revenue code. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.



Referenced in today's interview:

https://brenebrown.com/podcast/brene-on-shame-and-accountability/

https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en

