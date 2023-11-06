Tickets on Sale Now for Broadway Inspirational Voices HOPE IN HARMONY: A HOLIDAY GOSPEL CONCERT

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) will invite audiences to experience the magic of the holiday season like never before by attending "Hope in Harmony: A Gospel Holiday Concert." Join BIV for a night filled with songs of hope and harmony presented through soul-stirring gospel music.

Whether it's through our performances or our programming, BIV is here to inspire and uplift. We believe in the power of music to instill hope, create harmony, and foster togetherness in our community.

Prepare to be enchanted by a unique blend of gospel classics, fresh arrangements, and original compositions crafted especially for this singular evening. BIV's gifted artists will deliver a musical experience that brings hope and harmony as a gift for one and all.

The music will illuminate these themes:

1. Togetherness and Community: Through soulful harmonies and inspiring lyrics, BIV celebrates the beauty of coming together as a community. We find strength and joy in unity, and our music reflects this spirit.

2. We Can't Make It on Our Own: Life's journey is not meant to be traveled alone. We all need each other. Together, we can create beauty and a magical world.

3. Human Need for Love: Love is at the heart of the holiday season. BIV's music celebrates the profound importance of love in our lives, cultivating a deep sense of connection among us all.

Join BIV on December 11th, 2023, at 7:00 PM, for a musical journey that will fill your heart with hope, harmony, and the spirit of the holiday season. Let the notes of inspiration resonate in your soul and connect us all as we take this incredible journey together.

Hope and Harmony: A Holiday Gospel Concert

Date: Monday, December 11th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 263 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 (At 86th Street)

Broadway Inspirational Voices is an ensemble of actors, artists, and musicians from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including but not limited to Chicago, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ the Musical, Shrek: The Musical, The Color Purple, Phantom of the Opera, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and many more.

Most recently, BIV was invited to the nation's capital at The White House for a special Juneteenth performance on the South Lawn.

BIV partners with Ronald McDonald House–New York, Covenant House International, the New York City Department of Corrections, LaGuardia High School, and many others.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, please visit the link below.

The BIV Holiday Concert sponsors are Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Cause Strategy Partners, and Kevin M. Ryan.

Follow BIV on Facebook: @BroadwayInspirationalVoices Twitter: @BIVoices Instagram: @BIVoices with hashtags #HopeAndHarmony #BIV #HopeInspireTransform



About Broadway Inspirational Voices:

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) is a diverse community of Broadway artists united to change lives through the power of music and service.

In 1994, more than 32,000 people died from AIDS or AIDS-related complications in the U.S. Many of those deaths came from within the Broadway community. As Broadway grappled with the loss of an entire generation of artists, Tony and Grammy-nominated Michael McElroy (founder of the Broadway Inspirational Voices) envisioned an organization where professional artists would come together and volunteer their gifts to provide comfort, joy, and the promise of a better day. In 2019, The Tony Awards Administration Committee presented the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry, and Broadway Inspirational Voices was a recipient. BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception. In 2009, BIV became a 501(c)3 and answered the call to serve the community through Outreach and Arts & Education Programs. Current partnerships include Ronald McDonald House–NY, Covenant House International, Riker's Island, LaGuardia High School, and more. For more information – and for ways to DONATE – go to www.BIVoices.org.

Photo Credit: Sub/Urban Photography