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Thomasina Gross to Debut Eartha Kitt Solo Show at 54 Below

The performance will take place at 54 Below on August 26.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage Thomasina Gross to Debut Eartha Kitt Solo Show at 54 Below

Eartha: I'm Still Here, an intimate theatrical tour-de-force celebrating the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Eartha Kitt, will make its New York debut at 54 Below on August 26 at 9:30PM. The production, created and performed by acclaimed Broadway triple threat Thomasina Gross (Mamma Mia!), is directed by Nohely Quiroz (Odie's World), with music direction by Eli Baumgarten. The show is produced by Tony Award nominee Tye Blue (Titanique) and Goddess Empire Entertainment.  

Eartha: I'm Still Here explores the resilience, wit, glamour, courage, and uncompromising spirit that defined one of entertainment's most iconic artists. Gross embodies Kitt's essence with authenticity, elegance, humor, and emotional truth, inviting audiences to rediscover or be introduced to the extraordinary woman behind the legend.

Gross will make her debut at Hollywood's historic Catalina Jazz Club on July 31 before bringing Eartha: I'm Still Here to New York on August 26. She returns to the Catalina stage on September 26 as the featured opening performer for Grammy-nominated recording artist Freda Payne (“Band of Gold”), a long-time friend and collaborator of Kitts.

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