The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Its TACO Classical Series Season Finale, VERDI REQUIEM

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents its TACO Classical Series season finale, Verdi Requiem, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Joined by the Providence Singers and renowned soloists Laquita Mitchell, Susan Platts, David Pomeroy, and Kevin Deas, the concert will be conducted by Tania Miller.

The Requiem will also be presented in its entirety at the finale of the Amica Rush Hour Series on Friday, May 5th, at 6:30pm at The VETS. Tickets are $15 and up and are available online at Click Here or by phone at 401-248-7000.