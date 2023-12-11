The Randy Andys Present A Holiday Spectacular Featuring Natalie Weiss And More

The Green Room 42 presents the Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular featuring Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs).

Starring Jocely Lonquist, Alison Mahoney, and Catie Pires-Fernandes with special guests Natalie Weiss, Damian Barray, Jerusha Cavazos, Michael Fasano, David Perlman, and Daniel Schwait.

NEW YORK, NY - The Green Room 42 presents the Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular featuring Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs) on, Wednesday, December 20 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.

Enjoy all of your favorite holiday classics from Bing to Mariah with the Randy Andys and some of their Broadway friends as they whisk you away to a "sassy and brassy wonderland." Step back in time for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment.

Starring: Jocelyn Lonquist (Grease), Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network), and Catie Pires-Fernandes (West Side Story). Joined by Broadway veterans Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs), Damian Barray (The Fantasticks), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Michael Fasano (Jersey Boys), David Perlman (Fiddler on the Roof), and Daniel Schwait (Carousel), and featuring The Matt Everingham Trio.

Come see the show Broadway World hails "vocally stunning and comedically brilliant."

Wednesday, December 20 at 7 PM

The Green Room 42

570 10th Avenue

New York, NY 10036