Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Green Room 42 Presents La Ti Do NYC Celebrating The Movie 'The Girl Who Left Home'

The performance is on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM.

Mar. 31, 2023  

The Green Room 42 Presents La Ti Do NYC Celebrating The Movie 'The Girl Who Left Home'

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present LA TI DO NYC as it kicks off 2023 to celebrate the digital release of the first Filipino feature musical movie The Girl Who Left Home, starring Haven Everly, Paolo Montalban, and Emy Coligado, on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM. The event will be hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Lora Nicolas Olaes, and the evening will feature Cast Members and Friends of The Girl Who Left Home.

After her father's sudden passing, Christine is faced with the complicated past she left behind. With familial obligation from her mourning mother, Christine must decide to either save the family restaurant, or pursue her own dreams. The Girl Who Left Home is a live-action musical feature film about an Asian-American working-class family who must face the past- in order to face their futures.

LA TI DO NYC will celebrate The Girl Who Left Home on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$60. A livestream option is available for both shows at $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.




Audrey Heffernan Meyer to Present BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME at 54 Below in April Photo
Audrey Heffernan Meyer to Present BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME at 54 Below in April
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Audrey Heffernan Meyer in Back in the Nick of Time on April 28, 2023.
Natasha Thweatt to Debut in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theatre in April Photo
Natasha Thweatt to Debut in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theatre in April
Natasha Thweatt, actress, singer and multi-instrumentalist, will debut in the upcoming cabaret-sical GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST returning The Triad Theatre this Saturday, April 1st at 7pm.
John Brancy & Peter Dugan to Make Café Carlyle Debut in April Photo
John Brancy & Peter Dugan to Make Café Carlyle Debut in April
On April 20 and 21, 2023, at 8:45PM, Grammy-Winning baritone, John Brancy, and pianist and host of NPR's From The Top, Peter Dugan, bring an evening of entertainment and song to Café Carlyle.
Gil Gutierrez Trio to Return to Birdland Theater in May Photo
Gil Gutierrez Trio to Return to Birdland Theater in May
See the gifted Gil Gutiérrez Trio returning to the legendary Birdland Theater Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 20th  with two sets on Sunday, May 21 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You


Audrey Heffernan Meyer to Present BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME at 54 Below in AprilAudrey Heffernan Meyer to Present BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME at 54 Below in April
March 30, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Audrey Heffernan Meyer in Back in the Nick of Time on April 28, 2023.
Natasha Thweatt to Debut in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theatre in AprilNatasha Thweatt to Debut in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theatre in April
March 30, 2023

Natasha Thweatt, actress, singer and multi-instrumentalist, will debut in the upcoming cabaret-sical GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST returning The Triad Theatre this Saturday, April 1st at 7pm.
John Brancy & Peter Dugan to Make Café Carlyle Debut in AprilJohn Brancy & Peter Dugan to Make Café Carlyle Debut in April
March 30, 2023

On April 20 and 21, 2023, at 8:45PM, Grammy-Winning baritone, John Brancy, and pianist and host of NPR's From The Top, Peter Dugan, bring an evening of entertainment and song to Café Carlyle.
Gil Gutierrez Trio to Return to Birdland Theater in MayGil Gutierrez Trio to Return to Birdland Theater in May
March 30, 2023

See the gifted Gil Gutiérrez Trio returning to the legendary Birdland Theater Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 20th  with two sets on Sunday, May 21 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 
TikTok Sensation Broadway Barbara Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood This SpringTikTok Sensation Broadway Barbara Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood This Spring
March 29, 2023

BROADWAY BARBARA returns for her MONTHLY RESIDENCY at the iconic Bourbon Room Hollywood, Tuesday, April 4th, and Tuesday, May 9th at 8 PM pst.
share