The Green Room 42 Presents La Ti Do NYC Celebrating The Movie 'The Girl Who Left Home'

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present LA TI DO NYC as it kicks off 2023 to celebrate the digital release of the first Filipino feature musical movie The Girl Who Left Home, starring Haven Everly, Paolo Montalban, and Emy Coligado, on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM. The event will be hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Lora Nicolas Olaes, and the evening will feature Cast Members and Friends of The Girl Who Left Home.

After her father's sudden passing, Christine is faced with the complicated past she left behind. With familial obligation from her mourning mother, Christine must decide to either save the family restaurant, or pursue her own dreams. The Girl Who Left Home is a live-action musical feature film about an Asian-American working-class family who must face the past- in order to face their futures.

LA TI DO NYC will celebrate The Girl Who Left Home on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$60. A livestream option is available for both shows at $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.